13 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s been a rather intense week, as Apple unveiled its hot new gadgets for the end of the year, with the iPhone X stealing the show. So what better way to escape all the notch jokes than to go to the movies — Mother! and American Assassin both debuted yesterday. If that’s not impressive enough, we’ve got plenty of hot new trailers for you, including a clip for the final Fifty Shades sequel.

All the Money in the World

Whether you’re familiar with the Getty kidnapping from the ’70s, Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World will set things straight for you. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Spacey, and Michelle Williams, the movie hits theaters on December 8th.

Blade Runner 2049

Ok, it’s not a trailer, it’s a TV spot and a movie clip that follows, I know. But it’s Blade Runner 2049. Plus, we always show you all the clips the big studio release every week, regardless of they’re labeled trailers, teasers, TV spots, or whatever else. Speaking of Blade Runner 2049, it launches on October 6th.





Coco

Pixar’s Coco launches November 22nd, and we have a brand new trailer for you. It’s a story about a kid who embarks on an unbelievable journey in the Land of the Dead.

Downsizing

Downsizing isn’t what you think it is. It refers to reducing the size of humans and creating a habitat where these humans can live together, just as if nothing happened. Yup, it sounds interesting, especially considering that Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, and Kristen Wiig are in it. Here’s the latest trailer, with the film supposed to hit theaters on December 22nd.

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty. Shades. Freed. Fifty Shades 3. Call it whatever you want, you know exactly what this is, as we’ve been doing it for a few years now. Here’s a new clip for this final chapter set to premiere on February 9th.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is the kind of sequel that you may want to watch in cinemas, and we’ve got a new trailer for you. Just like the iPhone 8, you can find it in stores on September 22nd.

My Little Pony: The Movie

I’m personally more interested in Coco than My Little Pony: The Movie, but I can’t just all the amazing actors that lend their voices to these particular ponies.

Only the Brave

Only the Brave is the true story of a crew of courageous firemen who died fighting a huge blaze in Arizona in the summer of 2013. I’m only surprised Mark Wahlberg doesn’t have a part in it.

Red Sparrow

Mother! isn’t Jennifer Lawrence’s only new thriller, though it might be the scariest one. There’s also Red Sparrow, set to debut on March 2, a story about a Russian spy trained to use her body to complete her assignments.

The Commuter

Vera Farmiga and Liam Neeson star in The Commuter, set to launch on January 12th. It’s a crime drama about some criminal conspiracy on a train. It’s a Liam Neeson on a train movie, but he may not have the extraordinary set of skills you expect.

The Disaster Artist

This movie about the making of a bad movie might be a much better film than the original. The Disaster Artist has both James and Dave Franco in it. And that also means Seth Rogen’s got a part.

The Foreigner

Who are we to ignore a Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan movie? We’re not animals. The Foreigner is an action-packed film about terrorism, secret agents, and personal loss. Here’s a brand new clip:

The Shape of Water

It’s Cold War-era America in The Shape of Water, but this is just a phantasy movie, and it’s in no way based on real-life events… one can only hope so, that is. The film’s about a monster that lives in the water, and it’s set to hit theaters on December 8th: