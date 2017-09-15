The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are already selling out

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available for preorder right now, and they’re already selling out. This wouldn’t be a surprising news given that it happens every year on iPhone preorder date. Yet this year is different.

What’s different this year is that Apple just unveiled three iPhones instead of two, including the iPhone X, which is easily the most exciting model, notch controversy included.

With that in mind, the fact that iPhone 8 is already selling out may seem surprising, but it turns out the more boring handset is still an interesting proposition to consumers.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sport the same design that Apple coined with the iPhone 6 three years ago, but they have fresh new internals that makes them faster than any other iPhone or Android device. They’re equal to the iPhone X when it comes to performance, even if they lack some of the signature features of Apple’s best 2017 iPhone.

We already told you what you’re missing out if you go the iPhone 8 route, and we told you how to preorder the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the States right now.

A quick look at the US Apple online store shows ship times slipping by up to two weeks for certain models. The 64GB gold and space gray version is a crowd favorite, and it’s now shipping by September 29 or October 6th. Meanwhile, only the 256GB iPhone 8 still offers a September 22nd release date.

The same thing happens in France, where the phablet version is selling out quicker than the 4.7-inch model, while the 64GB iPhone 8 is also the more popular choice for consumers.

These are good signs for Apple, as it looks like there’s healthy demand for the iPhone 8, even if there’s a cooler iPhone X just around the notch.

The fact that ship times have only slipped by up to two weeks at most seems to indicate that Apple’s getting a lot better at mass-producing new iPhones — well, ok, either that, or iPhone 8 preorders aren’t really comparable with previous years.

We’ll have to wait for Apple’s Q4FY2017 results to see iPhone 8 sales estimates for the period. Apple isn’t likely to announce opening weekend sales.