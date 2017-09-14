Read this before you buy the iPhone X through Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program

iPhone fans looking to buy the iPhone X without having to pay for the handset upfront have many options to do so, with Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program being one of them. We already learned that the program will let you mail in your iPhone once the new iPhone X arrives on November 3rd. That’s not even the best part. Because Apple has to delay the phone until November, it means you have to pay up to two additional installments on your iPhone 7. And it turns out you’re going to get your cash back.

Under the terms of the program, you’re “eligible to upgrade to a new iPhone once you’ve made 12 payments.” Customers who bought the iPhone 7 at launch would have to pay 13 or 14 installments before the iPhone X arrives. But an Apple user confirmed with Apple support that anyone paying those extra two payments will get their money back:

“I double checked and you would actually get a refund from Citizens One for the extra months since there is a lead time on the iPhone X,” a customer support rep told a Reddit user.

“You would need to contact Citizens One directly regarding what refunds they would be providing to you, though since the two payments are in between when you would be receiving your phone, I would imagine that both payments would be refunded. I do highly recommend contacting Citizens One directly for further confirmation though,” the rep added.

That said, you still should contact Citizens One yourself to make sure the extra payments are refunded. As one Reddit user rightly points out, you don’t have to upgrade after 12 months. And you’re choosing to wait the extra two months for the iPhone X instead of opting for an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.

Obviously, only people who already made 12 payments on their current iPhones will be eligible for the refund once they buy the iPhone X through the iPhone Upgrade Program.