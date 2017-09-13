iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE: This is Apple’s fall 2017 iPhone lineup

Apple’s 2017 iPhone event is now behind us, which means you can soon buy new iPhones. Well, that’s partially true, since only the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus go on sale this Friday. The iPhone X will be available for preorder only on October 27th, and will then be released on November 3rd.

As expected, Apple quietly dropped the prices on all the older iPhones it sells. That’s something the company does every year, so it’s not a surprise for Apple fans looking for cheaper phones. But Apple also decided to keep its iPhones from two years ago, and it made the iPhone SE cheaper than ever.

Here’s Apple’s fall 2017 iPhone lineup, complete with new prices:

iPhone SE

32GB iPhone 5s: $349

128GB iPhone 5s: $399

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

32GB iPhone 6s: $449

128GB iPhone 6s: $549

32GB iPhone 6s Plus: $549

128GB iPhone 6s Plus: $649

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

32GB iPhone 7: $549

128GB iPhone 7: $649

32GB iPhone 7 Plus: $669

128GB iPhone 7 Plus: $769

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

64GB iPhone 8: $699

256GB iPhone 8: $849

64GB iPhone 8 Plus: $799

256GB iPhone 8 Plus: $949

iPhone X

64GB iPhone X: $999

256GB iPhone X: $1,149

Price comparison at a glance

Apple has more iPhones in stores than ever before, 16 in total, priced from $349 all the way up to $1,149. The cheatsheet below contains all the iPhone models that are going to be available in stores for the next year, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Each one is available in various colors, with storage capacities starting at 32GB for older models or 64GB for newer phones.