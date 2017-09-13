iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE: This is Apple’s fall 2017 iPhone lineup

Apple’s 2017 iPhone event is now behind us, which means you can soon buy new iPhones. Well, that’s partially true, since only the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus go on sale this Friday. The iPhone X will be available for preorder only on October 27th, and will then be released on November 3rd.
As expected, Apple quietly dropped the prices on all the older iPhones it sells. That’s something the company does every year, so it’s not a surprise for Apple fans looking for cheaper phones. But Apple also decided to keep its iPhones from two years ago, and it made the iPhone SE cheaper than ever.
Here’s Apple’s fall 2017 iPhone lineup, complete with new prices:
iPhone SE
- 32GB iPhone 5s: $349
- 128GB iPhone 5s: $399
iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus
- 32GB iPhone 6s: $449
- 128GB iPhone 6s: $549
- 32GB iPhone 6s Plus: $549
- 128GB iPhone 6s Plus: $649
iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
- 32GB iPhone 7: $549
- 128GB iPhone 7: $649
- 32GB iPhone 7 Plus: $669
- 128GB iPhone 7 Plus: $769
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- 64GB iPhone 8: $699
- 256GB iPhone 8: $849
- 64GB iPhone 8 Plus: $799
- 256GB iPhone 8 Plus: $949
iPhone X
- 64GB iPhone X: $999
- 256GB iPhone X: $1,149
Price comparison at a glance
Apple has more iPhones in stores than ever before, 16 in total, priced from $349 all the way up to $1,149. The cheatsheet below contains all the iPhone models that are going to be available in stores for the next year, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Each one is available in various colors, with storage capacities starting at 32GB for older models or 64GB for newer phones.
- $349: 32GB iPhone SE
- $399: 128GB iPhone SE
- $449: 32GB iPhone 6s
- $549: 128GB iPhone 6s, 32GB iPhone 6s Plus, 32GB iPhone 7
- $649: 128GB iPhone 6s Plus, 128GB iPhone 7
- $669: 32GB iPhone 7 Plus
- $699: 64GB iPhone 8
- $769: 128GB iPhone 7 Plus
- $799: 64GB iPhone 8 Plus
- $849: 256GB iPhone 8
- $949: 256GB iPhone 8 Plus
- $999: 64GB iPhone X
- $1,149: 256GB iPhone X