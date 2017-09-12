Apple just released iOS 11 GM (on purpose this time)

Every year ahead of new iPhone releases we wonder how there could possibly be any more leaks than there were the previous year. And every year we’re surprised when there are somehow even more leaks than the year that preceded it. This time around we thought we knew all there was to know about the upcoming iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, and then last weekend someone leaked the iOS 11 GM. Developers promptly picked it apart and revealed all of the secrets hidden within. Well, Apple’s big iPhone event is now behind us, and Apple has released iOS 11 GM. Again. This time, officially.

Barring any crazy bugs that are uncovered, iOS 11 GM is the final version of iOS that will be released next week to the public and that will ship on the new iPhones that Apple just unveiled on Tuesday. It includes all the hot new features that hadn’t been included in earlier betas, though not all of them are accessible on earlier iPhone models.

But enough talk, it’s time to install it. If you have a compatible iOS device with the beta profile installed, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update on your device, and you’ll find iOS 11 GM ready and waiting to be downloaded and installed. Here’s the complete list of devices that are compatible with iOS 11 (excluding Apple’s just-announced, unreleased devices of course):