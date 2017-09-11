iOS 11 will help protect the iPhone X’s new OLED display

One of the more exciting aspects of Apple’s upcoming iPhone X is that it will be the first iPhone to feature an OLED display. While OLED displays are certainly not new to the smartphone market, Apple has been rather slow to adopt it to its own smartphone line. That, of course, will all change tomorrow with the introduction of the iPhone X which will incorporate a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display. In turn, iPhone X users will be able to enjoy a display that offers up richer and more vibrant colors.

There are some drawbacks to OLED displays, though, but Apple is seemingly doing all it can to minimize them. Case in point: 9to5Mac unearthed data strings from the leaked iOS 11 GM and discovered code which suggests that iOS 11 will include software capable of mitigating burn-in.

For those unfamiliar, burn-in occurs when an image remains on a display for so long that it remains stuck there. Though not as much of an issue now, it used to be a huge problem for plasma TVs.

There’s no indication as to how Apple plans to actually mitigate screen burn-in, but it stands to reason that iPhone X users won’t have to worry about it happening. After all, given how long it took Apple to finally go the OLED route, it’s a safe bet that Apple has come up with ways to address all of the shortcomings of OLED that prevented Apple from adopting the display technology sooner.

As for other iPhone X details, Apple’s next-gen smartphone is said to feature improved battery life, wireless charging, 3GB of RAM and will be available in 128GB and 256GB configurations. Hardware wise, the iPhone X looks downright monstrous.