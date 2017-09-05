The safe Galaxy Note 7 FE is already sold out in Korea

It might be the most expensive Samsung phone ever made, but the Galaxy Note 8 is probably the phone to buy if you’re looking for a high-end Android handset made by Samsung. It’s a better Galaxy S8 version that comes with a dual lens main camera and an S Pen stylus. However, it appears there are plenty of Note fans who would spend top dollar on the old Note 7 that Samsung brought back from the dead back in July.

Sold as the Galaxy Note FE, the phone is almost the same Galaxy Note 7 that you may have fallen in love last year. Samsung, however, fixed the battery problem, packing a smaller capacity battery in the Note FE model. There were no reports of Galaxy Note FE exploding since the phone’s launch.

Launched initially in Korea, the phone has been a massive success for the company. Samsung sold out the Galaxy Note FE in the region, all 400,000 units of them, The Korea Herald reports.

The Galaxy Note FE was priced at around $620 in the region, more than $265 cheaper than the original Galaxy Note 7 price.

Samsung doesn’t plan to sell more Note FE units in Korea, but it’s considering selling the handset in undisclosed international markets. Given that Samsung managed to convince so many buyers in Korea to spend a lot of money on a one-year old phone that sports 2016 specs and design, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Note enthusiasts in other markets flock to buy the Fan Edition version.

Even so, the Galaxy Note 8 is still the better choice if you ask me,