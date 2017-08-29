iPhone 8 release date, preorder date, and announcement date: Everything you need to know

Reports from various sources earlier this week said that Apple is going to host its annual fall iPhone event on September 12th. While Apple has not issued press invites that would confirm that date, different trustworthy sources mentioned it, which probably means an announcement is imminent. Assuming September 12th is the iPhone 8 keynote date, then here are all the iPhone 8-related dates you need to be aware of.

Apple has an iPhone ritual set in place for every September, meaning that a keynote date is enough to predict all the other days in September that are related to the new iPhone’s launch. Mashable did exactly that.

Apple should send the press invites about a week ahead of the event, which makes September 5th a likely date.

After the September 12th event, new iPhone preorders should go live on Friday, September 15th at midnight PT.

The final iOS 11 version will be released to compatible iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices on Wednesday, September 20th, about a week after Apple demos iOS 11 again at its iPhone event.

iPhone preorders will ship on September 22nd, and they’ll be available in stores on the same day. Mashable believes that only the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will be available in September. The iPhone 8 will be introduced during the keynote, but sales won’t start until later, the report says. But I don’t think that’ll be the case.

It’s likely Apple will have a limited number of iPhone 8 units on hand in September, and they’ll be sold alongside the iPhone 7s series. This may be the only way Apple hits its revenue target for the September quarter.