Whether you’re looking to turn your iPhone into a keypad for your Mac or a dashboard for your car, we’ve got you covered with today’s selection of paid apps gone free. There are some other games and productivity apps to go along with those, but if you don’t see anything you like, you can still check out yesterday’s post to see if anything from Wednesday is still free.

After Frame 365 Pro

Normally $2.99.

USA, Sweden, France, Germany, Russia, UK, France, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, Belgium, Macau, Netherlands, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hungary, Ukraine best-selling, After Frame 365 It’s a very easy way to enhance your photos by adding filters, effects, text and much more. In order to make perfect designs, you can move, resize, rotate or add artistic filters, beautiful effects to each photo. ◉ 250+ amazing irregular collages & frames.

◉ 230+ Add word/caption to photo easily using unique fonts.

◉ 250+ Artistic filters to choose from and apply instantly.

◉ 599+Stylish stickers and fonts for every moment of your life. sets.

◉ Ability to resize, rotate and move photos.

◉ More exciting features…

Cognition Game

Normally $2.99.

Spin your way through crazy imaginary worlds inside the mind of a troubled inventor. Using just one finger, guide Click and Cogsworth to recover the inventor’s memory and bring him back to reality. Easy to learn and packed with whimsical adventures, Cognition is the world’s first “Tap-former”! We have worked very hard and are super excited for you to play our game! Features

Experience 45 hand crafted and uniquely designed levels where you experience the mind of a disturbed inventor

5 original tracks by the amazing Eddy Hu

Easy to learn, wonderful to look at but surprisingly challenging to play

Share the journeys you took via Twitter or Facebook

Collect hidden neurons to unlock Stickers which you can use in the companion iOS10 messages app

Special thanks to our friends Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Ken Wong (Monument Valley) and Patrick Smith (Vectorpark) for their advice and help!

DriveBox HD

Normally $1.99.

DriveBox is an interactive intelligent vehicle app built for car, truck, motorcycle and all types of vehicle lovers and daily users. It brings all your content and in-car entertainment under one roof. Features include in-car gadgets, music, maps, video, calls, radio, widgets and much more for your ultimate driving experience. Unlock the retro speedometer and mount it to your dashboard or simply use our StreetView maps feature. Keep up to date with current in-car trends by utilizing an app takes your driving experience to the next level. Main features: Dashboard

• Featured weather widget with forecasting

• Display time and date data

• Access your in-car gadgets Music

• DriveBox utilises Apple’s CarPlay features to allow you to connect to your vehicle with Bluetooth (or cable) and use your steering wheel knobs to control your music

• DriveBox EyesFree® gesture controls (simple gestures to browse and listen to your music) without ever taking your eyes off the road

• DriveBox MusicFx® presents your music in a beautiful and minimal effects panel which also feature our Eyes Free gesture controls

• Filter between Songs, Albums, Artists, Playlists and Audiobooks

• Experience full graphic and visual richness with all your music artwork in full color

• Repeat or shuffle your tracks for pleasure World Web Radio

• Listen the world’s best radio from over 600 stations

• Choose from many different countries, including your own Video

• View your videos directly inside our player (non-DRM)

• Access DRM (digital rights managed) video on your device

• Filter between your Movies, TV Shows, Vodcasts and Personal Videos

• Experience full graphic and visual richness with all your video artwork in full color Youtube

• Search for Youtube videos directly in the DriveBox app

• Videos presented in your search choice between HD and SD quality

• View your video in full screen mode directly inside DriveBox app Calls

• Pull in all your address book contacts directly into DriveBox app

• Use of large buttons and typography for ease of calling

• Integration of Skype® and FaceTime®

• Connect your device via bluetooth for hands free conversations Maps

• DriveBox StreetView presents a 360 degrees full color view of your desired destination point (available as in app purchase)

• DriveBox StreetView displays desired destination weather information

• Get directions to your chosen destinations with Apple Maps®, GMaps®, Waze®, Navigon®, TomTom® eSygic® Web Browser

• Use our browser directly inside the DriveBox app

• Access, save and edit your favorites for ease of use

• Features forward and back buttons for a smooth and fluid interaction

Gravitations

Normally $2.99.

There are over 4,500 unique missions to complete in Gravitations and they are all made by the players. And every day even more amazing missions are being made. Gravitations is a space and gravity themed puzzle game where all of the missions are created by players! Each mission you plot your ship’s course to successfully reach the goal station while dodging obstacles and saving lost astronauts along the way. Collect over 30 different spaceships and use the one that best fits your style. Build your own missions inside the app using a library of interstellar objects, each with their own special properties:

-Planets

-Moons

-Anti-Gravity

-Space Stations

-Astronauts

-Wormholes

-Space Mines

-UFOs

-Laser Walls

-Turrets

-Black Holes

-Fuel Canisters

-EMPs Publish your missions online to let players from around the world compete for the fastest time and highest fuel efficiency. Compete in Builders’ Contests, see who can make the best mission out of the same objects.

The Great Fusion

Normally $1.99.

Year 2022: society has truly changed during the last decade. The good old times have vanished. Put your anti-hero cape on and fight for what’s yours with Max’s help in this unusual and hilarious adventure. This is the first science fiction adventure as real as life itself. An adventure that merges the best of classic graphic adventure games with the fun look and feel of current comics. – Entertaining story with hilarious dialogs

– Current affairs remarks with nods to social criticism

– Hand-drawn artwork with 30+ localizations

– Original soundtrack

– User friendly interface

– Optimised for touch devices The Great Fusion is a third person graphic adventure set in the year 2022: society has truly changed. Rich people are richer and poor people are even poorer. Laws are absurd, the Copyright crusaders prosecute free culture and large corporations are managed by incompetents. And that’s science fiction, right? As the whole world appeared to be unified, borders were created to separate the rich area from the poor one. The age of unification has come, in what is known as “The Great Fusion”. Max, a young and brilliant programmer, will fall into poverty and will fight to make a living trying to avoid falling for his own ignorance, experiencing thousands of crazy situations, amidst countless nods to classic graphic adventures and films from pop culture. Hilarious dialogs, videos of kittens, Quentin, Woody, robots, security officers in shorts, a lady with a rat-dog and many more characters who will cross your path. Run for your lives!

Moto Race

Normally $1.99.

Moto Race – Collect coins and don’t crash, complete the levels as fast as possible to achieve maximum score points. FEATURES:

* Fun and challenging tracks.

* Awesome physical effect, calibrate motorbike paramters thoudands of times!

* Simple controls, drive by pressing on the right or left side of the screen.

* Also support joystick control mode.

* Performing stunts, tilt the device to control the motorbike in mid-air.

* Includes 36 amazing well designed tracks, more free tracks coming with next update.

* Game Center supported, you can challenge your friends. TIPS:

* Collect more coins to buy advanced motorbikes, shields and VIP cards.

* Choose special motorbike for different tracks.

* Advance shields to pretect you when collide with the ground.

* VIP card provides more time for each track.

* Get more coins in garage.

Night Mode Camera

Normally $1.99.

Optimized for iPhone 5,5S , iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus. iPhone 6S .6S Plus iPhone SE iPhone 7. 7+ Let us introduce our latest developed application – Night Mode Camera. The application takes real pictures and videos at the lowest luminosity without any additional appliances on iPhone.

Maximal Amplification Mode – culmination of our Research and Development team, utilises a breakthrough technology, pushing all the computing and hardware abilities of your phone to the limit, thus producing an outstanding effect.

Captured images post-processing with high quality and super-fast performance filters.

Sophisticated algorithm was developed during one year – now you can judge the result! The application works without any delays and lags. During the photo/video recording you can dynamically change camera sensitivity to achieve the best result as well as set any 1-8x zoom simultaneous to the recoding. The application has own library to organize photos and videos, and share them on the Facebook, DropBox and Twitter. •Аmplifier picker

•Color saturation picker

•Green amplification mode

•Fast exposure

•Front, rear camera

•Led light

•HD photo video mode

•Focus refresh button

•8x zoom

•Built In library

•Photo video slider

•E-mail photo video share

•Facebook photo video share

•Twitter photo video share

Remote Keyboard Pad for Mac

Normally $0.99.

Use your iPhone or iPad as wireless numbers & key pad for your Mac. Extend your MacBook keyboard without buying hardware or carrying additional weight. AT A GLANCE

– Numeric pad – easily enter numbers in your Mac applications;

– Key pad – navigate through text, spreadsheets and presentation from a distance;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

System Activity Monitor

Normally $0.99.

Take a deep dive into your iPhone/iPad to see whats going on inside. System Activity Monitor App, is an iOS activity monitor that provides a unique Dashboard view for for all of iOS devices. It is the best activity monitor of its kind for iOS devices. The app monitors iOS activity like MEMORY USAGE, BATTERY LIFE, Used Space, and device information. GREAT visuals like Dashboard view, LED indicator, 3D BAR charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger, battery health check, provides you a rich visual views of your iOS device internals, like you have never seen before. The System Activity Monitor, is the most comprehensive all in one health check app. on the App store, that monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information like IP address and hardware address, and used space on the iOS device. You can use this app to accurately monitor your battery life, monitor memory in use, and used and free space. By appropriately charging the battery using this app to full charge, you can get a good battery life. KEY FEATURES: 1. Battery tips are shown to help save battery life while using the iPhone. 2. Tap battery to see the battery capacity for your favorite apps. 3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone/iPod. 4. Shows the IP address acquired, and hardware address of your device. 5. Displays a long list of device information, like physical specs, hardware info, and many more.

