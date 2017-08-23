You know that your streaming platform is firing on all cylinders when a “down month” of additions still includes a new season BoJack Horseman, the return of Pulp Fiction, four classic Disney movies an original stand-up comedy special from Jerry Seinfeld. But that’s the kind of year Netflix is having, which is why a somewhat light September is still full of watchable content.
Other highlights for the month include Dead Poets Society, the seventh seasons of The Walking Dead and Portlandia, and more Terrace House, which the internet seems to be obsessed with.
Available September 1st
- Amores Perros
- City of God
- Dead Poets Society
- Deep Blue Sea
- Disney’s Hercules
- Disney’s Mulan
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fracture
- Gangs of New York
- Gone Baby Gone
- High Risk
- Hoodwinked
- Hotel for Dogs
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Maniac: Season 1
- Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outside Man: Volume 2
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
- She’s Gotta Have It
- The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
- The Last Shaman
- The Lost Brother
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Secret Garden
- The Squid and the Whale
- West Coast Customs: Season 5
- Who the F**K is that Guy
Available September 2nd
- Vincent N Roxxy
Available September 4th
- Graduation
Available September 5th
- Carrie Pilby
- Facing Darkness
- Like Crazy
- Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Available September 6th
- A Good American
- Hard Tide
Available September 7th
- The Blacklist: Season 4
Available September 8th
- #realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Apaches: Season 1
- BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fire Chasers: Season 1
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Walking Dead: Season 7
Available September 9th
- Portlandia: Season 7
Available September 11th
- The Forgotten
Available September 12th
- Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 13th
- Offspring: Season 7
- Ghost of the Mountains
Available September 14th
- Disney’s Pocahontas
Available September 15th
- American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
- George Harrison: Living in the Material World
- Larceny
- Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rumble
- Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 18th
- Call the Midwife: Series 6
- The Journey Is the Destination
Available September 19th
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
- Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love, Sweat and Tears
Available September 20th
- Carol
Available September 21st
- Gotham: Season 3
Available September 22nd
- Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Samaritan
Available September 23rd
- Alien Arrival
Available September 25th
- Dark Matter: Season 3
Available September 26th
- Bachelorette
- Night School
- Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
- Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 27th
- Absolutely Anything
Available September 29th
- Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available September 30th
- Murder Maps: Season 3
Check back soon for a full list of the movies and shows being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in September below: