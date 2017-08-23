You know that your streaming platform is firing on all cylinders when a “down month” of additions still includes a new season BoJack Horseman, the return of Pulp Fiction, four classic Disney movies an original stand-up comedy special from Jerry Seinfeld. But that’s the kind of year Netflix is having, which is why a somewhat light September is still full of watchable content.

Other highlights for the month include Dead Poets Society, the seventh seasons of The Walking Dead and Portlandia, and more Terrace House, which the internet seems to be obsessed with.

Available September 1st

Amores Perros



City of God



Dead Poets Society



Deep Blue Sea



Disney’s Hercules



Disney’s Mulan



FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Fracture



Gangs of New York



Gone Baby Gone



High Risk



Hoodwinked



Hotel for Dogs



Jaws



Jaws 2



Jaws 3



Jaws: The Revenge



LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



Maniac: Season 1



Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Outside Man: Volume 2



Pulp Fiction



Requiem for a Dream



Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam



Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta



Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas



Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas



Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando



Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach



She’s Gotta Have It



The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman



The Lost Brother



The Rugrats Movie



The Secret Garden



The Squid and the Whale



West Coast Customs: Season 5



Who the F**K is that Guy

Available September 2nd

Vincent N Roxxy

Available September 4th

Graduation

Available September 5th

Carrie Pilby



Facing Darkness



Like Crazy



Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Available September 6th

A Good American



Hard Tide

Available September 7th

The Blacklist: Season 4

Available September 8th

#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



Apaches: Season 1



BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Fire Chasers: Season 1



Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Walking Dead: Season 7

Available September 9th

Portlandia: Season 7

Available September 11th

The Forgotten

Available September 12th

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 13th

Offspring: Season 7



Ghost of the Mountains

Available September 14th

Disney’s Pocahontas

Available September 15th

American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



Foo Fighters: Back and Forth



George Harrison: Living in the Material World



Larceny



Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Rumble



Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 18th

Call the Midwife: Series 6



The Journey Is the Destination

Available September 19th

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast



Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Love, Sweat and Tears

Available September 20th

Carol

Available September 21st

Gotham: Season 3

Available September 22nd

Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Samaritan

Available September 23rd

Alien Arrival

Available September 25th

Dark Matter: Season 3

Available September 26th

Bachelorette



Night School



Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 27th

Absolutely Anything

Available September 29th

Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available September 30th

Murder Maps: Season 3

