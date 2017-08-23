Surprise: The Galaxy Note 8 just leaked again

It’s Galaxy Note 8 day today, the day millions of Samsung fans have been waiting for! The South Korean tech giant will finally unveil its new Galaxy Note 8 in New York, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with Galaxy Note 8 leaks. So, let’s take a look at Samsung’s newest phablet one last time before the event kicks off.

The Galaxy Note 8 will come in various colors, several reports claimed in the past weeks, many of them coming from known leaker Evan Blass. He recently posted what looked like press renders of a brand new color for Samsung, called Deep Blue Sea.

A few hours ago, Blass took to Twitter to share yet another new press render of the phone, this time in Orchid Gray:

SGN8 in Orchid Grey pic.twitter.com/HOE3jVzJIq — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 23, 2017

As expected, the S Pen’s color will match the color of the phone, and this image further drives that point home. Everything else also looks familiar, and that’s because the Galaxy Note 8’s design and features have already been described in a number of leaks over the past few months. In fact, why wait for Samsung’s presser when you can learn everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 8 right here?

If that’s not enough to get you excited, you should also check out WinFuture’s early preview of the phone. The German-language site got its hands on a bunch of Galaxy Note 8 press renders that we’re yet to see anywhere.

Image Source: WinFuture

The phone will feature an Infinity display that’s even larger than the Galaxy S8’s. The phone has no home button on the front, which means the fingerprint sensor is getting the same awkward placement as the Galaxy S8 on the back of the phone. However, unlike the latest Galaxy S model, the Note 8 comes with a brand new camera, a dual lens shooter that will deliver a bunch of interesting shooting modes, including a portrait mode similar to what the iPhone 7 Plus has to offer — yes, we’ve also seen plenty of Note 8 camera leaks.

Image Source: WinFuture

All that remains for Samsung is to announce the handset, with pre-orders expected to kick off as soon as tomorrow.

Image Source: WinFuture