Watch a Tesla Model X beat a Lamborghini Aventador in a drag race

We all know that Tesla’s flagship Model S is a speed demon, but you might be surprised to learn that the company’s Model X is also force to be reckoned with on the race track. Though the Model X is an SUV, the Model X P100D features the same type of jaw-dropping acceleration available on the Model S. To help get a gauge as to how fast the Model X truly is, Tesla’s SUV was put to the test this past weekend when it went head to head against a Lamborghini Aventador.

The quarter-mile race was put together by Dragtimes and the head to head competition is quite a sight to behold. When the dust cleared, the Model X managed to squeak out a victory over the Lamborghini by the narrowest of margins, just .05 seconds to be exact. While the Model X’s ridiculous acceleration helped carry it to victory, there’s no denying that the Aventador would have easily caught up to and surpassed the Model X if the race distance was even just a tad longer.

Video of the somewhat unusual race can be seen below.

It’s also worth noting that the Model X not only beat the Aventador, but that it also set a new record for the fastest quarter-mile time by an SUV, having recorded a finish after just 11.418 seconds.

Interestingly enough, Tesla’s Model S got in on the racing action when it also went up against the Lamborghini Aventador, video of which can be seen below.