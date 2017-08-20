Watch what happens when a Tesla owner gets his 97 year old Grandfather into a Model S

When it comes to video reviews of Tesla’s Model S and Model X, there are certainly no shortage of them one can find on YouTube. And while most are rather informative, even entertaining at times, a lot of them end up blending together after a while. That said, a new viral video making the rounds shows us what happens when a Tesla owner shows off the futuristic Model S to his 97-year old grandfather. The video is altogether charming and serves to remind us just how easy it is for those who follow tech closely to take impressive technological advancements for granted.

Don't Miss : Watch a motorcyclist fly over 250 feet off a cliff and live to tell the tale

Filmed by Zev Gitalis, the video begins with Gitalis’ grandfather asking about taking the car on long trips, which prompts Gitalis to tell his grandfather about Tesla’s network of Supercharging stations. Once the pair get into the car, Gitalis shows his grandfather the Model S’ 17-inch digital dash and they get moving.

“Before we go any further,” the grandfather says early on, “it doesn’t make any noise. It’s impressive.”

Shortly thereafter, Gitalis showed off the car’s instant acceleration, which seemed to truly delight his grandfather.

“Oh boy,” he exclaimed gleefully, “you gotta have a parachute to drive this car!”

The entire video is really great and can be viewed below.

Since going live about a week ago, the video has garnered nearly three-quarters of a million views. Indeed, it wouldn’t surprise us if we saw Elon Musk link to the video via Twitter in the coming days.