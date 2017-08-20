How to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7, episode 6 for free

We’re finally going beyond the Wall this week. I know that because the episode is called “Beyond the Wall,” and because HBO accidentally leaked the episode earlier this week. This is the second episode of Game of Thrones to leak this season, but I managed to stay strong and avoid watching it until Sunday, so I’m sure you can do the same. What else are you going to do on Sunday night anyway?

Before we get started, it’s worth noting that the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere is still free to watch on HBO’s website. If you missed it, you can catch up right now by heading to this link.

Option #1: Amazon gives Prime members the ability to add HBO to their Prime Video experience for $14.99/month through Amazon Channels, but as long as you remember to cancel, you can start a 7-day free trial just for Sunday. If Prime Video is your primary streaming service, this is a no-brainer.

Option #2: Similar to Amazon, Hulu gives all of its subscribers the ability to add HBO to their package for $14.99/month, but gives them the first month for free. If you’re already paying for one of Hulu’s limited or no commercials plan, or signed up for Hulu’s live TV offering, don’t pass this opportunity up.

Option #3: Another way to watch Game of Thrones this weekend is to take advantage of the HBO Now 1-month trial. The app is available on a wide variety of platforms, from iOS to Android to Roku to Verizon, so no matter which device you use, you should be able to watch the new episode.

Option #4: Finally, if you’re a student, over 70 colleges offer free access to HBO Go. Check and see if your college is on the list, and if it is, head over to HBOGO.com, choose Sign In in the upper-right corner and find your college at the bottom of the “All Providers” list. Some restrictions may apply, but if you’re lucky, you might be able to watch the entirety of Game of Thrones season 7 without lifting a finger.