T-Mobile has a huge sale on two LG flagship phones

T-Mobile is rolling out a buy-one-get-one-free deal on LG’s current flagship phones, the LG G6 and LG V20. Provided you meet the terms and conditions of the deal, T-Mobile will give you a rebate for the second phone you buy — meaning you’re essentially getting two Android flagships for $250 each. If you’re clever about reselling devices, you could potentially use it to get a brand-new flagship device for free.

The LG G6 currently sells for $500 through T-Mobile, while the LG V20 is $480. Both devices have to be purchased on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (EIP), and shortly after signing both deals, you’ll get a $500 MasterCard in the mail to cover the cost of one of the devices. Potentially, you could then sell off one of the phones (although you’ll continue paying it off for the next two years), meaning you end up paying no money for a brand-new flagship device.

The sale isn’t because the G6 and V20 aren’t good phones — actually, they’re both outstanding Android flagship devices, especially if you like a more stock version of Android but you’re also not a fan of the extra “enhancements” Samsung layers on top of the Galaxy S8. No, the sale is likely to make room in T-Mobile’s inventory for the upcoming flood of flagship phones.

In the next couple months, we’re expecting to see the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Google Pixel 2, iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 all launch. When those land, carriers are going to be fighting tooth and nail to get customers to buy the devices through their retail stores. With all the competition to sell new devices, you can bet that no-one’s going to be shelling out $600 for the V20 or G6, both of which will be overshadowed by the new features we’re expecting to see.