With new iPhones right around the corner, it’s important that you do everything in your power to keep your current iPhone feeling fresh so you can fight the urge to upgrade unnecessarily. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than with some fresh new apps. We’ve got eight paid iPhone and iPad apps for you to check out on Monday, and they’re all on sale for free today. These sales could end at any moment though, so grab them for free while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

Flow

Normally $4.99.

Overwhelmed by your mobile inbox? Flow presents your mail as a continuous feed, allowing you to review and act on your mail without ever losing context, and marking each mail as read when it is scrolled above mid screen. Tame your mobile inbox! Install on your iPhone today! * For the time being Flow works with Gmail / Google Apps, iCloud, Outlook/Hotmail, Yahoo, QQ mail, 163 mail and all other IMAP mail services.

* We do not store emails on our server.

* Flow is not for everyone, but some people would addicted to it.

ImgPlay Pro – GIF Maker

Normally $1.99.

ImgPlay can make GIFs or videos using Live Photos, photos, burst photos, and video at the easiest.

Make and share GIFs with friends quickly. It is the best GIF Maker of the iPhone/iPad. very simple! no complicated! ImgPlay that can make you feel the moment you shot videos and photos more lively!

Make your own GIF, enjoy, and share with ImgPlay now! Features * Making GIF, Video!

– with Live Photos. (iOS9 or better)

– with Burst Photos.

– by Choosing Picture by Picture.

– Partially editing Video. (Video to GIF)

– Partially editing GIF. (iOS9 or better)

– by Recording Video. (CAMERA mode)

– with import GIF, Video file from Wi-Fi, iTunes, Dropbox, GoogleDrive * Save GIF as Video

* Add captions

* Applying various filters

* Editing frame sector

* Editing frame order

* Controlling frame playing speed (0.02sec ~ 1sec)

* Controlling frame playing direction (forwards, reversed, back and forth)

* Can select loop count when make the video

* Sharing quickly on different social network! (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ) * ImgPlay for iMessage. (iOS 10)

– Send the GIF made automatically by your Live Photos, Burst, Video, GIF stored in Photos app without leaving your conversation. If you like ImgPlay, please take the time to give us a nice review. it really helps.

Colorcube

Normally $0.99.

*** Featured By Apple***

*** Part of the App Store Free App of the Week promotion *** Turn pieces and blend colors in this minimal yet visually stunning puzzler.

Over 250 handcrafted and challenging levels. Features alternative color schemes for all common color deficiencies. A cooperation with award winning board game designer Dieter Stein.

(www.spielstein.com) Original soundtrack by Sean Dhondt.

(www.manoeuvresband.com) Pocketgamer.co.uk:

“There’s no aggressive timer and a gorgeous, original soundtrack to accompany you through 200 challenging levels.” Apps4review.com:

“Intriguing, compelling and addictive this is a great puzzle game. Worth Having App” AppsMirror.com:

“This puzzle app strives successfully to provide its gamers an unparalleled experience” Appgefahren.de:

“Even visually impaired users can complete the game without any problems. We can therefore only express an absolute recommendation.” iPlayApps.de:

“Sounds simple, but is quite tricky.” AntyApps.pl:

“It really is just the right idea and interesting design that challenges.” Bloovi.be:

“Belgium’s most popular puzzle game eliminates your daily stress.”

Half a Calc

Normally $0.99.

No more back and forth! Half a Calc enables you to use a calculator while viewing a picture or surfing the web. Features:

– Calculator + Image Viewer (great for photos & screenshots)

– Calculator + Web browser

– Automatically display your newest picture when opening (optional setting) Image Viewer:

– Choose a picture from your camera roll

– Or just get the newest picture

– Inserting pictures from your clipboard is also possible Web browser:

– Surf the web

– Insert a URL from your clipboard with a tap

Timer by Alto

Normally $1.99.

Alto Timer lets you manage, track and record billable hours for your various clients. Timer is the ultimate companion app for Alto Invoice. Cloud time logs and invoicing delivers the ideal solution for all types of businesses from removers to painters and decorators, graphic and web designers to freelancers and consultants. Stay organized and save time with our secured cloud-based timer app, available for iPhone. Use the Alto Invoice companion app to manage your estimates, invoices, payments and much more on the job and sync in the cloud for automatic and seamless integration between devices. An incredible, intuitive, fun to use timer tool for individuals and small to medium businesses. INFORMATION:

• Log hours using the free running timer

• Pausing functionality when you need to take breaks for lunch

• Cloud syncing integration with Alto Invoice app

• Record and bill hourly using Alto Timer app

• Reference expenses, receipts, photos and files in your recordings

• Built for teams or for individuals, you decide

• Integrated calendar to keep track of your working hours and days

• AddressBook integration makes setup fast and hassle free BILL HOURLY. For companies and individuals that bill hourly, Alto’s dedicated Timer app lets you track and record time for all your clients. At the end of a billing cycle, you can directly import your hours into invoices. TEAMS. Share responsibilities with your team members to allow them to track hours, send estimates, and bill clients. PAYMENT. Stripe, Square Cash & Paypal lets you accept credit cards, debit cards & paypal payment right on the invoice page sent to the client. Notes lets you give clients special instructions and give wire instructions. ATTACHMENTS. Dropbox, Github, and Photos integration let you reference files, receipts, images, code commits, github issues right in your invoice & estimates. CRM. AddressBook integration lets bring your contact information for each client fast. No need to spend hours typing out redundant information. NOTIFICATIONS. Receive notifications when you’ve been paid. Get reminded to invoice clients when you have hours to bill. iOS9 3D TOUCH. Press and hold on the app icon for fast invoice or estimate creation or access to log working hours. SUPPORT. Our great team is here to make sure your experience using Alto is easy and fast. If you have any questions, email us at frontdesk@alto.co ALTO OVERVIEW

Alto is a cloud-based invoicing service for iOS, built to make running your small business easier, faster and on-the-go. It’s an incredible, powerful desktop-class invoicing tool for small businesses.

WiFi Device Scanner

Normally $3.99.

This app shows all devices connected to your Wi-Fi network. Including all monitoring and hidden devices! What are the monitoring devices? (hint: Snowden) No other Wi-Fi scanning app can do that in App Store! —

WiFi Scanner scans your network to report all connected devices. Use it to detect all connected devices, including the monitoring devices, in your WiFi network at your home, office or school. This app shows you all monitoring devices connected to your Wi-Fi network.

MemoMa

Normally $3.99.

MemoMa is a simple note taking app. It saves your notes in your calendar, which means you can read the same notes from any devices or web sites as long as the same calendar can be configured. Your notes can be displayed next to other calendar events. Having both your notes and your events on a single timeline makes the context easier to understand when you review them. Also, because the data is on your calendar, it’s synced across devices automatically and seamlessly. You can move your notes from MemoMa to other apps if your calendar supports exporting, such as CSV. Because your notes are saved reliably on portable media, you don’t have to worry about losing them when you upgrade your OS or purchase a new device. What It Can Do:

– Write a plain text note with non-animated emojis.

– Show notes and events on the same timeline, all expanded (no need to tap each item).

– Off-line access.

– Automatic syncing when online.

– Spotlight search or search within app

– Supports iPad & Apple Watch What It Can NOT Do:

– No tags

– No formatted text

– No images or videos.

Easy Backup Pro

Normally $2.99.

Easy backup pro is free today with AppGratis * Over 1,500,000 people love Easy Backup Pro :) * Backup your contacts with one tap! * MAIN FEATURES

○ Backup your contacts with one tap!

○ Send the backup to your email!

○ Export your address book to Excel!

○ Restore contacts easily from any iOS device! Your contacts are the most important data in your phone which may be lost in seconds.

Easy Backup Pro keeps your contacts in a safe place. BACKUP

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Excel, Email

○ Keep your contacts safe in the cloud!

○ Easily restore your contacts from any mobile device!

○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book) CLEANUP

○ Find & Merge duplicate contacts!

○ Remove contacts without name

○ Remove contacts without phone & email

