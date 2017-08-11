Android O launch reportedly delayed, but we should finally get a name soon

Google was supposed to release the Android 8.0 update for Pixel phones by mid-August, various reports from trustworthy sources claimed, but it appears that the upgrade was delayed. We have no idea what caused the schedule change, but at the very least, we may soon find out what Android O stands for.

Android Police’s well-informed David Ruddock said a few days ago that the Pixel’s Android O update was imminent. Now he’s back with bad news, and there’s no reason not to trust him:

The Android O update for Pixel has been pushed back (surprise). No new ETA. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

“The Android O update for Pixel has been pushed back (surprise),” he tweeted, adding that there’s no new release for the upgrade. However, he followed up with an interesting rumor that he can’t verify at this point. Apparently, Google is going to tell us the official name of Android 8.0 on August 21st, on the same day of the eclipse:

OK, because the O update for the Pixel thing was such a bummer, I have a *COMPLETELY UNVERIFIABLE* rumor to share. Not going on AP. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

According to one source whose information I cannot verify, Android O will receive a name on the day of the solar eclipse (August 21st). — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

It’s unclear what the relationship between the solar eclipse and Android O is — maybe “O” looks like the moon?

I'm not going to ruin the surprise of the name. It doesn't really matter and I feel like spoiling it actually is kind of a spoiler. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

That said, if Google publishes something somewhere that corroborates the name we've been told, we *will* publish that. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

It also sounds like Google is planning some degree of spectacle around this. It won't just be a random "oh hey here's a statue" thing. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

And it’s not clear why Google would make a big deal about Android O, beyond installing a new Android statue as is customary every year. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 is coming in September, so Google may be looking to steal some of Apple’s thunder with a splashy Android O name unveiling event.

On the other hand, if Oreo is Android O’s dessert name — one can only hope — then it would definitely require some sort of special attention. Though that doesn’t explain the space connection.