How to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7, episode 4 for free

A long-awaited meeting took place in Game of Thrones last weekend, and it totally lived up to the hype. In fact, last week’s episode might have been one of the best in series history, but with just 10 episodes to go until the show is over, I have a feeling that Game of Thrones is going to continue topping itself every week until the grand finale. If you don’t want to miss a moment of it, keep reading.

Before we get started, it’s worth noting that the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere is still free to watch on HBO’s website. If you missed it, you can catch up right now by heading to this link.

Option #1: Amazon gives Prime members the ability to add HBO to their Prime Video experience for $14.99/month through Amazon Channels, but as long as you remember to cancel, you can start a 7-day free trial just for Sunday. If Prime Video is your primary streaming service, this is a no-brainer.

Option #2: Similar to Amazon, Hulu gives all of its subscribers the ability to add HBO to their package for $14.99/month, but gives them the first month for free. If you’re already paying for one of Hulu’s limited or no commercials plan, or signed up for Hulu’s live TV offering, don’t pass this opportunity up.

Option #3: Another way to watch Game of Thrones this weekend is to take advantage of the HBO Now 1-month trial. The app is available on a wide variety of platforms, from iOS to Android to Roku to Verizon, so no matter which device you use, you should be able to watch the new episode.

Option #4: Finally, if you’re a student, over 70 colleges offer free access to HBO Go. Check and see if your college is on the list, and if it is, head over to HBOGO.com, choose Sign In in the upper-right corner and find your college at the bottom of the “All Providers” list. Some restrictions may apply, but if you’re lucky, you might be able to watch the entirety of Game of Thrones season 7 without lifting a finger.