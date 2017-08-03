How to try Windows 10’s new eye-tracking feature right now

A mere 24 hours after Microsoft announced that it is planning to bring an eye-tracking feature to Windows 10, the company has rolled out the beta version of the software for anyone to try. Called Eye Control, the all-new feature lets you navigate your computer desktop, open applications, and enjoy the full Windows 10 experience using nothing but the movement of your eyes. Unfortunately, the number of Windows users actually equipped to use the feature is ridiculously slim.

The new feature, which is still in its beta phase and not meant for wide distribution just yet, is part of the latest Windows Insider preview build. Build number 16257 includes the eye-tracking software which you’ll need to get Eye Control up and running on your Windows 10 device. Becoming a Windows Insider is as simple as registering for the Insider program with your Microsoft account, but that’s not the biggest hurdle.

In order to actually use Eye Control you’ll need an eye tracking camera, which doesn’t sound like a huge deal until you realize that the software works with exactly one — yes, just one — device. That gadget, the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C, will set you back $149 if you snag it from Amazon, which isn’t a massive hit to your wallet, but the real trick will be actually finding one online.

At the time of this writing, there are seven of the eye trackers left on Amazon. If you don’t manage to grab one of those, you’re left with one other option, which is buying it directly from Tobii in Sweden. That means you’ll be paying $149 for the hardware and then a $25 “flat rate” shipping fee. It’s unclear how much stock the company has at the moment, but if they’re the only company making eye trackers for this fancy new Windows 10 feature at the moment, you can bet its supplies will be put to the test.

Microsoft says it’s working on making Eye Control compatible with other eye trackers in the near future, but for now this is your only option.