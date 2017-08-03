Samsung has shipped over 20 million Galaxy S8 smartphones

If there was any concern that the Galaxy S8 would struggle to find a foothold in 2017 with the release of the 10th anniversary iPhone looming, those concerns have been allayed in the days, weeks and months following the launch of Samsung’s latest flagship. On Thursday, citing market research firm Strategy Analytics, The Investor reported that Samsung has shipped over 20 million Galaxy S8 units.

Data compiled by the firm shows that Samsung has shipped 278,000 Galaxy S8 phones a day since the phone’s release on April 21st. That amounts to 19.8 million shipments through June, which would have made 20 million shipments a fairly reasonable expectation for the end of July.

As The Investor notes, Samsung’s mobile division chief Koh Dong-Jin said at a media event last month that the Galaxy S8 had outsold the Galaxy S7 by 15% in the same three-month period after launch. Then in a conference call, the company stated that S8 sales in some regions have already doubled S7 sales at the same time last year, despite the S8 launching a month later than the S7.

While Apple is sure to turn heads and break records with the iPhone 8/iPhone X/iPhone Pro later this fall, Samsung has done more than tread water in the interim. At this point, it’s clear that any misgivings consumers had over the Note 7 debacle have dissipated. And on top of the Galaxy S8’s success, Samsung will try to keep the ball rolling when it introduces the Galaxy Note 8 at an event in NYC on August 23rd. Based on what we’ve seen, it could be another smash hit.