Look, there’s no reason to beat around the bush… the first season of the Netflix original show Marvel’s The Defenders is fiiiiiinally going to be released in August. Marvel fans are absolutely ecstatic that the wait is nearly over and they’ll soon see what happens when these four superheroes team up. With any luck, the first season of The Defenders will be as good as the first season of Iron Fist was bad.

Of course, Netflix has plenty more in store for us next month, when a grand total of 20 new original Netflix shows and movies are set to debut. It’s a big month indeed for everyone’s favorite streaming entertainment provider, and in this post we’ll run down each and every upcoming Netflix original release set to hit the company’s catalog in August, beginning next Tuesday with two releases.

Available August 1st

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 4th

Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 11th

Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 15th

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 18th

Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

🔥Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL🔥

What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available August 22nd

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 25th

Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 29th

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Want to check out the complete list of Netflix’s August releases, which also includes all of the third-party content set to debut? Check it out right here.