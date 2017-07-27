Look, there’s no reason to beat around the bush… the first season of the Netflix original show Marvel’s The Defenders is fiiiiiinally going to be released in August. Marvel fans are absolutely ecstatic that the wait is nearly over and they’ll soon see what happens when these four superheroes team up. With any luck, the first season of The Defenders will be as good as the first season of Iron Fist was bad.
Of course, Netflix has plenty more in store for us next month, when a grand total of 20 new original Netflix shows and movies are set to debut. It’s a big month indeed for everyone’s favorite streaming entertainment provider, and in this post we’ll run down each and every upcoming Netflix original release set to hit the company’s catalog in August, beginning next Tuesday with two releases.
Available August 1st
- Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 4th
- Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 11th
- Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 15th
- Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 18th
- Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 🔥Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL🔥
- What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available August 22nd
- Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 25th
- Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available August 29th
- Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Want to check out the complete list of Netflix’s August releases, which also includes all of the third-party content set to debut? Check it out right here.