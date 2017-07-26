Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 8 might be the most hotly anticipated new release of the year and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 might soon be the best-selling phablet of the second half, but there’s another smartphone duo that has managed to generate some serious hype. Google’s second-generation Pixel phones referred to for the time being as Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, are shaping up to be everything hardcore Android fans are looking for in pure Android devices.

With cutting-edge specs and updated designs, Android fans can’t stop buzzing about the upcoming new Google phones. But what will those updated designs actually look like? Today, we get our first look at what Google has in store for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

We’ve seen a number of graphic designers attempt to dream up what Google and its manufacturing partners have in store for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Some renders were good, some were not — this one is still our favorite, even though we know the real thing will look nothing like it. How do we know? Well, it was pretty obvious from the get go, but now the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s final designs have leaked, and we likely know exactly what’s in store from Google this fall.

A blog called MySmartPrice has published images that are believed to show is exactly what Google’s upcoming new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will look like. What is MySmartPrice? We have no idea. Why should you believe some blog you’ve never heard of? These Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL renders were created by Twitter user @OnLeaks, who has a terrific track record.

As he has done in the past, @OnLeaks created these renders using what are believed to be accurate schematics that have leaked from the factories charged with building the new Google phones. As a result, this is likely as close as we’ll come to seeing the real thing until live photos of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL begin to leak. There aren’t too many surprises, though one important note is that neither new Google phone includes a dual-lens rear camera, as had been rumored.

Here are a few renders that show the purported Pixel 2 design:









And here are a few images of the Pixel 2 XL, as created by @OnLeaks:









And finally, a video that shows off Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL renders: