Steno: live transcription and recording

Normally $0.99.

Get live voice transcription in multiple languages! Tap a word in the transcript to jump straight to that point in the audio, and vice versa. Edit the transcript right in the app. You can even import audio from other apps and transcribe them automatically. With purchase of the app, you get 30 minutes of transcription to start, plus a recorder that (with or without transcription enabled) lets you: * Add bookmarks.

* Zoom in on the audio waveform for precise seeking.

* Slow down audio without changing the pitch.

* Automatically sync your recording and/or transcription to a variety of cloud services, or export with options like email or messaging.

Draw Calendar

Normally $2.99.

Draw Calendar takes the timeless tradition of writing on a planner, whiteboard, or wall calendar, and brings it to life on iOS. The app is a fun and unique spin on traditional calendar apps, and stands as proof that keeping a schedule or staying organized can actually be fun. Free yourself from the shackles of tedious data entry, and instead plan out your day with handwriting and doodles. Markup, sketch, and get in touch with your creative side while still remaining incredibly productive. Features:

• Plan your day by sketching!

• Clean and stylish interface

• Entries are synced to all your iOS devices If you are tired of traditional calendar apps, give Draw Calendar a try. We think you are going to love it!

Media Sandbox

Normally $0.99.

Media SandBox Provide protection to your own secret videos and photos and protect malicious hiding place. Help keep your personal privacy secure strongly. This app locks and unlocks with your finger prints. No one can access, except you.

The most effective and highly developed Video & photo Personal privacy App. Offers ALL THE FEATURES you may need and much more. PHOTO & VIDEO

» Fast and intuitive Photo & Video viewer.

» Thumbnail view.

» Slideshow with music and transitions.

» Multiple Import and Export media file from and to Photo Album.

» Quick add button.

» Share your photo to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

» Support file .Move, .M4V, .MPV, .MP4, .3GP PRIVATE MAP

» Private map (save location)

» Show direction to secret location. PRIVATE BROWSER

» Build-in Private Browsing.

» Multiple page.

» Tap and hold to download.

» Download in the background for up to 10 minutes.

» Supported file .Mov, .M4V, .MPV, .MP4, .3GP NOTE

» Note Folder, categorize your note into folder.

» Simple and clean as original note app.

» Share to Email, Message, Facebook and Twitter. PASSWORD

» For your Account, Website and etc. THEMES

» 15 Themes included TO-DO

» Create your private todos and keep it with only you.

» Set the priority. AUDIO

» Record your audio and keep it in secure place.

» Show your recorded audio as list view. APP’S SECURITY SYSTEM

» This app locks and unlocks with your finger prints. It gives Top class security.

» Fast Log out

» We understand you, sometimes you want fast log out. By Swap the face down this app will automatically switch to background.

» Panic warp system, instantly switches to another app using motion gesture flick, shake or facedown. PRIVATE CHAT

» Media SandBox support private chat , So no one ever see what you are chatting OTHER TOP FEATURES

» Contacts with direct call

» Supports the Self destroy function from iOS!

» If you enter wrong password 10 time then all data will be Removed . All your photos stored in Media SandBox are 100% private. Your photos are only stored on your device and are never uploaded to our servers. We have no ability to remotely access your photos.

Relax Sleep

Normally $1.99.

Relax Sleep is your new sleep companion! It brings you sounds specifically to have you sleeping in no time. The app includes popular and effective relaxing sounds for sleep like: Airplane Cabin, Brown Noise, Light Rain, Marsh, Ocean, Pink Noise and Storm all fully mastered and produced to a high definition quality! Benefits

– Helps with insomnia

– Get to sleep quicker

– Improve quality of sleep

– Use the app to block out noise

– Boost concentration by drowning out distracting thoughts with relaxing sounds!

– Stay calm & stress free! Features

– High quality and naturally recorded sounds

– Simple gesture-based design, swipe between sounds!

– Sleep timer with progressive fade out

– Plays in the background and when your iPhone is locked

– Bluetooth enabled

– Exclusively for iOS7

– Simple sharing

Gloomlogue

Normally $0.99.

Transform your photos into stunning, illustrated gloom paints. The clean, intuitive interface, paired with powerful and robust tools, will give you the look you want in seconds. PROFESSIONAL ADJUSTMENT CONTROLS

16 Precise & selective controls:

• brightness, contrast, saturation, exposure, sharpness, vibrance, vignette, shadows, highlights, temperature, tint, hue, gamma, sepia, blur, glow and angle

• adjust controls simultaneously UNIQUE FILTERS

• 50 authentic, film-inspired filters

• Auto adjust filter for instant fixes that uniquely adapts to colors and fine tune brightness, saturation, contrast, and more RGB CURVES

• RGB, red, green, blue curves

• Essential for photographers and assistant for artists BOKEH, COLOR, BORDER, DRAW

• 34 beautiful bokeh shapes and light effects

• Experiment with different color palettes: monochrome, white-point, and false color

• Add and customise text and borders

• Draw on images MIRRORS, DISTORT, HALFTONE

• 52 modern, edgy mirror effects

• Amazing distort options, including: bump, light tunnel, pinch, twirl, glass and many more

• 23 halftone filters for amazing painterly effects SKEW, CROP, ROTATE

• Correct horizontal and vertical perspective distortion

• Straighten crooked photos

• 11 crop presets, expand, rotate and flip filters PHOTO EXTENSION

Add Gloomlogue filters from within the Photos apps IMAGE ANALYSER

• Generate the histogram of the image

• Calculate average, maximum, minimum, maximum alpha and minimum alpha colours of the image INNOVATIVE INTERFACE

• Simple, minimal design

• List of edits to jump between stacks

• Touch and hold to preview original image from everywhere Be sure to tag your photos with #gloomlogue

Super Sario

Normally $0.99.

Super Sario is a platform game that incorporates the old Super Mario Bros style into it’s controls. If you’re a fan of the old games, then you’re going to love Super Sario.

Note-Ify Notes

Normally $0.99.

«Note-Ify Notes» – is a simple and convenient note-taking app. Organize your notes, ideas, shopping lists, tasks and different reference information. It features user-friendly and customizable interface. Key features:

– FOLDERS – for easy grouping of notes

– ICLOUD-SYNC – Your notes are available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac OS X *

– COLORS – if you want to highlight the different types of notes just mark Important notes as red, Affairs – as green (for example)

– Favorite Notes – select and group important to you notes

– PASSWORD on a separate note – you can lock notes with password that contain confidential information (passwords, card numbers, love letters ;-))

– MAIL-TO-SELF – fast “one-click” sending of notes to the selected email-address, don’t waste your time on typing your email. Just click on the button and note is in your mailbox

– SKINS, FONTS, COLORS – configure the application so as you want = PRESS ABOUT US =

APPADVICE.COM:”This application provides you with an elegant and easy way to keep your thoughts “ APPPIPE: “Simple, efficient and beautiful, FNotes might just be the best iOS notes app you’ve never heard of” APPSAD: “Note-Ify – minimalistic replacing to standard notes” APPLEDIGGER: «Note-ify – this is the best alternative to the standard notes” APPLENEWS: “Note-Ify – a new look at the minimalist notes that fit perfectly into the new design of the Apple” YABLOCHNO.COM: «Note-Ify – a new look at familiar application notes … Note-Ify is quality and useful … synchronization and customization of appearance make it a viable alternative to the standard” Notes “. APPLEMAGAZINE.COM: “… application in its current form is certainly the easiest way to create notes, and will make a great addition to your performance” APPPICKER.COM: «Note-Ify features a very basic interface, and I actually prefer Productivity apps of this kind which keep things nice and simple. I definitely think the streamlined layout is a huge benefit for busy bodies like you and I!» APPPICKER.COM: «I’ve used a fair few apps that are similar to Note-Ify in that they attempt to keep things simple and streamlined. Some developers manage to pull it off, while others fail miserably, and I would say that Note-Ify Notes definitely falls into the former category, with a fantastic minimalist interface and some of the smoothest overall functions you’ll ever see»

Direction Compass

Normally $1.99.

This app takes you where other navigation Apps can’t ! This is the “must have” tool to locate yourself easily whether it be in a town/ city, whilst out hiking, on a boat… • Need directions ? Lost?

• Want to know in which direction to go and how far you are from your destination?

• Want to find your car, return to your starting point?

• Always know where you are and where you are going.

• Locate important places (buildings, mountains, beaches …) nearby or faraway. Search for an address in an intuitive way: you can type “Buckingham Palace”, “Golden gate bridge”, “58 wall street, New York”, “Punta Cana” or “Taj Mahal”, the app understands almost everything! Magic, the map IS a compass and orients itself automatically.

Zoom, Unzoom the map, find your exact position in your district, your city or your country. Never get lost again: Your current address is displayed at the touch of a button. Requires an internet connection and a GPS receiver. Remember to calibrate the compass for the iPhone every time you start the app. Stay away from electromagnetic interferences. See instructions for details.

Remote Control Pro for Mac

Normally $4.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Take full control over your Mac – use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard or launch any app from anywhere within your home. Tired of sitting on the couch, having to handle keyboard and mouse on your lap to control your media center Mac? Use Remote Control on your iPhone as a trackpad and keyboard to comfortably browse on the big screen TV. Using AirPlay Mirroring and an Apple TV, your Mac could be located anywhere in your home. Simply select your Apple TV from the list of available AirPlay devices and control your Mac from the comfort of your couch or bed. You can even start any app on your Mac, send your Mac to sleep, wake it up and perform many more useful actions to control your Mac remotely. All you need to do is download the Mac Helper application and connect your Mac and iOS device to the same WiFi. Remote Control will guide you through the simple setup process. AT A GLANCE

– Control volume, playback and Airplay speaker selection on your Mac;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac trackpad and keyboard;

– Launch and quit Apps on your Mac comfortably from your iOS device;

– Restart or shut down your Mac, change display brightness and many more useful actions;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device. Do you enjoy using Remote Control? Please help us by rating the app, so we can continue to offer more features and implement your feedback into the app to make it even better

Real Tennis 2017

Normally $1.99.

The most awesome tennis game on Google Play of 2017, Real tennis 2017 is also the most real tennis available. Playing the Real tennis 2017 game, Watching live ranking of top 200 pro players like Murray, Djokovic, Federer, Kerber, Williams… of the world with live ATP/WTA, Indeed, this is not a game, it is everything about Tennis. FEEL THE PASSION NOW! Features:

* Live Atp/WTA + ONLINE Multiplayer

* Real audience in the stadium with animation

* Able to increase stats(speed, goal or strong) to MAXIMUM at run-time

* Face 100 top players of the world on Tournaments with different and high starts

* Quick Play, Tournaments, Customization Character, Online Multiplayer mode

* Custom your beautiful player as much as possible with many colors on clothes

* 3 type of courts

* The most real tennis game is here

* Swipe to hit the ball. Real tennis 2017 3D game is the best mobile tennis game ever! Enjoy thrilling gameplay, beautiful graphics and pack of action! Real tennis 2017 3D game offers fast and fluid control mode: swipe your fingers to hit or slice the ball. The game provides a huge range of unique players to choose from and allow you to steer your favorite players to success in the four Grand Slam tournaments. It feels like playing the real tennis game. Real tennis 2017 3D game also offers you a tweaked version of the familiar finger-swipe tennis gameplay combined with detailed elements that give you near to unlimited options for improving and customizing your character. To provide a more action-packed experience the tennis rules have been adjusted slightly, resulting in fast-paced gameplay and shorter but much more exciting matches! On top of that, the game offers great graphics and visualizations to give you one of the most visually realistic tennis experiences to date.

