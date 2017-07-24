The Galaxy Note 8 might beat the iPhone 7 Plus at its own game

The Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Samsung flagship handset to feature a dual lens camera on the back, capable of similar tricks as Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus. Reports said that Samsung wanted to equip the Galaxy S8 with a dual lens shooter on the back but ultimately decided against it. However, the dual lens camera will be the new Note’s signature feature, and a reputable analyst has new details about it.

KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s famous for his iPhone-related predictions, said in the past that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a dual camera with a telephoto lens. The analyst updated his predictions with more details, MyDrivers reports.

Assuming Kuo’s predictions turn out to be accurate, the Galaxy Note 8 might end up with a better dual camera than Apple’s, at least when it comes to features.

Kuo believes the Galaxy Note 8 will do 3x optical zoom compared to the iPhone 7 Plus’s 2x. Furthermore, both Galaxy Note 8 camera lenses will feature optical image stabilization (OIS), Kuo says. The iPhone 7 Plus, on the other hand, has OIS only on the main camera, not the telephoto lens.

That means the Galaxy Note 8 gets OIS on its zoom, something the iPhone 7 Plus is missing.

When it comes to megapixels, the Galaxy Note 8’s wide-angle lens should have a 13-megapixel sensor, while the telephoto lens gets a 12-megapixel one. The iPhone 7 Plus has two 12-megapixel cameras on the back — though Apple never engaged in megapixel wars with rivals.