T-Mobile is desperate to get rid of the iPhone 7

There’s only a couple months left until the iPhone 8 should be announced, which means it’s fire sale time on the iPhone 7. Most of the major carriers have stock left, and with the iPhone 8 expected to be a big step up, it will take some persuading to make people jump the gun now, instead of waiting.

So it’s really not surprising that T-Mobile is rolling out a new deal on the iPhone 7 for the summer, which should get rid of some of the iPhone stock and tie more customers into a T-Mobile equipment payment plan.

But don’t let the motives distract you from a good deal. If you trade in a recent big-screen iPhone — specifically, the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus — you get $300 towards the value of a new iPhone 7. The trade-in value of the device gets applied in store, and the balance of the $300 gets sent to you on a prepaid MasterCard.

You can also stack this deal on top of T-Mobile’s existing iPhone memory upgrade, which bumps up the storage capacity of a new iPhone for free. That means that for the same price as a 32GB iPhone 7, T-Mobile will sell you the 128GB version, which normally costs $100 more. As someone languishing on a 32GB iPhone 7, I can confirm that it’s a deal worth taking.

There’s a chance we’ll see better deals on the iPhone 7 this summer, but this is a simple and hassle-free upgrade option for anyone who wants to jump up to an iPhone 7 right now. If you have a bad condition iPhone 6, it’s definitely worth taking advantage of; if you’ve got a mint iPhone 6S Plus, you can probably sell it for more than $300 anyway.