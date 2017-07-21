It’s hardly a surprise that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 became the company’s fastest-selling smartphone ever. Samsung confirmed earlier this week that global Galaxy S8 sales have thus far outpaced last year’s Galaxy S7 by an impressive 15%, and the S7 had previously been the fastest-selling Samsung phone ever. When you pack as much speed and power into a smartphone with a design as stunning as the Galaxy S8’s, it’s obviously going to sell like hotcakes.

Millions of people have already gotten their hands on a Galaxy S8, and among users it’s one of the most beloved phones to have been released in recent years. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to find out for yourself what all the fuss is about, you’ll be happy to learn that the perfect time has arrived.

Samsung has a special new deal on the Galaxy S8, and you’re not going to want to miss it. For a limited time, the company is selling the unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones on its website for $150 off. That drops the price so the Galaxy S8 from $724.99 to $574.99, and the price of the unlocked Galaxy S8+ drops from $824.99 to $674.99.

As if that wasn’t good enough, Samsung will also give you another $150 off with a qualifying trade-in. That drops the price of a brand new unlocked Galaxy S8 to just $424.99 and the S8+ sinks to $524.99, which are both completely unheard of. In fact, we’re not sure you’ll ever see a deal this good again from Samsung on the Galaxy S8 or S8+. Of note, the just-released Blue Coral color is included in this promo, so you can score a sleek new color that practically no one else in the US has yet.

In case you need a quick refresher, here’s a rundown of the Galaxy S8’s key specs:

Galaxy S8: 5.8″ Quad HD+ Super AMOLED (2960×1440, 570 ppi)

Galaxy S8+: 6.2″ Quad HD+ Super AMOLED (2960×1440, 529 ppi)

Dual Pixel 12MP AF rear camera with 1.4µm pixels, OIS, F1.7 aperture, and RAW support

8MP AF front camera

Octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10nm processor

4GB RAM (LPDDR4)

64GB of internal storage plus microSDXC support

LTE Cat.16

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM

Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps)

IP68 dust- and water-resistance

3000mAh battery (S8) or 3300mAh battery (S8+)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Bixby personal assistant

All that plus a stunning design with an Infinity Screen that will completely blow your mind, for just $424.99. Visit Samsung’s website for more details or to take advantage of this great limited-time offer.

Here’s the list of eligible trade-in devices from Samsung’s terms and conditions:

iPhone 5 and above

iPhone SE,

Galaxy S5 and above

Note 5

LG G4 and above

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Check out all the details right here on Samsung’s website.