The OnePlus 5 has a bug that could actually kill people

The OnePlus 5 was one of the most promising Android handsets of the summer, at least on paper. As soon as the Chinese smartphone maker launched it, users started discovering various issues about the phone, some more annoying than others. The most severe issue to date concerns the display, which has a “natural” jelly effect when scrolling. It turned out OnePlus recycled the OnePlus 3T’s display and reversed it, which is why the issue isn’t considered a problem.

However, some users have discovered a new issue with the phone, one that can be incredibly scary, as it prevents people from dialing 911.

Reddit users discovered that as soon as you dial 911, the OnePlus 5 reboots. That’s definitely not the way a handset should behave when an emergency number is dialed.

That’s the one feature that should work on any kind of phone, no matter if it’s a dumb device or a flagship handset like the OnePlus 5. I’m not even talking about making regular calls, but dialing 911 if you need assistance.

The last thing you want to deal with when looking for help is a 911 call that not only doesn’t go through, but it also reboots the phone.

In all my years as a smartphone user, I’ve had to dial an emergency a few times, and the phone never failed me.

Reddit users believe the OnePlus 5 issue may be related to the phone’s GPS feature. Apparently, the phone is blocking any emergency line using the GPS system to provide location data to the operator.

OnePlus acknowledged the issue but did not explain it, Gizmodo reports. Let’s hope it won’t be labeled as “natural.”

“We have contacted the customer and are currently looking into the issue,” a OnePlus spokesperson said. “We ask anyone experiencing a similar situation to contact us at support@oneplus.net.”

Here’s a video of the error in action: