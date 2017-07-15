7 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

War for the Planet of the Apes opened in cinemas around the world on Friday, and it’s probably one of the movies you should consider watching in a theater this weekend. While you decide, however, here are some fresh clips of upcoming attractions to keep you entertained.

A Family Man

Gerard Butler plays a family man in… A Family Man, but don’t expect this flick to be some sort of action movie build on a Taken-like screenplay. No, this film is about a man’s fight with himself and his desires. He’ll have to choose between a career that he loves and his family that’s about to face some serious challenges. The movie launches on July 28th.

American Assassin

American Assassin, on the other hand, is the kind of summer action movie you might be looking for. We’ve got a highly skilled agent embarking on a mission to fight terrorism. Taylor Kitsch and Michael Keaton star in American Assassin, which premieres on September 15th.

Darkest Hour

Jot this date down, World War 2 movie fans: November 22nd. That’s when Darkest Hour premieres, a movie about one of the most iconic figures of the period, a man who had a major influence on the war. Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill in this theatrical biography of Great Britain’s iconic Prime Minister.

Goon: Last of the Enforcers

In theaters on September 1st, Goon: Last of the Enforcers is a variation of the first Goon picture. Seann William Scott reprises his Doug Glatt hockey player character, but he doesn’t appear to be as keen on fighting rivals as in the original movie.

The Dark Tower

The Dark Tower is one of this year’s two highly anticipated movies based on Stephen King stories. Years in the making, the film is finally ready for mass consumption, featuring Idris Elba as Roland Deschain and Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black. The Dark Tower arrives on August 4th, and we have a new trailer for you:

The Glass Castle

The second biographical story of the day, The Glass Castle is based on Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir telling the struggles of a woman raised in a dysfunctional family. Naomi Watts, Brie Larson, and Woody Harrelson will bring these characters to life on August 11th.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Nut Job sequel that nobody asked for hits theaters on August 11th. It’s not the most exciting story, but the first episode did well at the box office. Add to that a great cast, and we may just have a funny animation to look forward to. Nutty by Nature launches on August 11th.