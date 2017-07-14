Tesla Model 3 spotted in a brand new color

As far as we can tell, Tesla’s timeline for Model 3 production is moving along as planned. Last weekend, Elon Musk posted a photo of the first Model 3 to roll off the production line. What’s more, 30 more Model 3 units will be delivered to early reservation holders at a special event scheduled to take place on July 28. Following that, Tesla will kick up production a notch with the aim of manufacturing 40,000 vehicles per month by 2018.

Alongside the aforementioned July 28 event, Tesla will reportedly be taking the time to showcase the final version of the Model 3. While we already have a solid grasp on what the car is going to look like, there remain a slew of unanswered questions regarding the interior design, the fit and finish, and the type of configurations available. Incidentally, Tesla has said that the Model 3 will have fewer than 100 configurations available, a small figure relative to the 1500+ configurations available on the Model S.

That said, the full range of colors the Model 3 will be available in remains a mystery, though a string of Model 3 spy shots over the past few weeks have given us a clue as to what we can expect. In recent weeks, we’ve seen the Model 3 in a handful of colors, including black, blue, silver, red and white.

Recently, though, a Model 3 out on the open road in California was spotted in a brand new color: grey. The photo was originally posted to Twitter yesterday and can be viewed below.

As for what the interior of the Model 3 will look like in its final form, that remains to be seen, but a few spy shots that surfaced recently suggest that the Model 3 will include an elegant wood trim on the interior, as pictured below.

As far as Model 3 specs, Tesla has been a bit more forthcoming about those details, noting that the entry level model will have a 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds and a range of 215 miles.