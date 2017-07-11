‘Stranger Things’ season 2 will debut on Netflix on October 27th

One of the biggest breakout hits in Netflix history is appropriately returning just in time for Halloween this year. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the second season of Stranger Things will premiere on the streaming service on October 27th, continuing the story of Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Eleven, Police Chief Jim Hopper and the countless mysteries enveloping the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

We got a sneak peek at some footage from season 2 during the Super Bowl earlier this year, which is when Netflix revealed that the new episodes would begin streaming on Halloween. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait quite that long, as we now know that season 2 will debut on the 27th. Along with the release date, Netflix also shared this stellar poster and a synopsis for the new season:

Image Source: Netflix

“It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab,” reads the synopsis for season 2. “Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

It’s a long wait for those binged all eight episodes of the first season last July, but we’re sure to get a full-length trailer before too long. But if you can’t that long, the Stranger Things Twitter account shared the following clip on Tuesday as well, featuring the boy riding bikes into a red skyline:

Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

Stranger Things season 2 can’t get here soon enough. At least we have Game of Thrones this weekend.