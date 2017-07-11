Not to be outdone by Amazon on Prime Day 2017, Best Buy has invented its own one-day-only sale to compete with the online retailer. Dubbed “Big Deals Day,” the sale is virtually identical to Amazon’s Prime Day, with dozens of products discounted in every category, from TVs to laptops to accessories and smart phones. And just like Prime Day, many of the deals are only available until the end of the day.

If you’re too busy browsing through Amazon’s seemingly limitless selection of deals to check Best Buy’s website, don’t fret. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find on Best Buy’s website below, but make sure to take advantage of them before the sale ends at 11:59 PM CT:

TV Deals:

Laptop Deals:

Cell Phone Deals:

Moto Z2 Play — Save $50 + JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker mod w/ a monthly installment plan

— Save $50 + JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker mod w/ a monthly installment plan iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus — Save $200 when you buy and activate a monthly installment plan

— Save $200 when you buy and activate a monthly installment plan Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+ — Save $200 when you buy and activate a monthly installment plan

Headphones & Speaker Deals:

Miscellaneous Deals:

These are the cream of the crop when it comes to Big Deals Day, but there are plenty of other deals on Best Buy’s website as well. Some of the deals will be available all week, but many end tonight.