Not to be outdone by Amazon on Prime Day 2017, Best Buy has invented its own one-day-only sale to compete with the online retailer. Dubbed “Big Deals Day,” the sale is virtually identical to Amazon’s Prime Day, with dozens of products discounted in every category, from TVs to laptops to accessories and smart phones. And just like Prime Day, many of the deals are only available until the end of the day.
If you’re too busy browsing through Amazon’s seemingly limitless selection of deals to check Best Buy’s website, don’t fret. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find on Best Buy’s website below, but make sure to take advantage of them before the sale ends at 11:59 PM CT:
TV Deals:
- 39-inch Insignia HDTV (NS-39D310NA17) — $149.99 (save $80)
- 40-inch Sharp HDTV (LC-40LB480U) — $199.99 (save $50)
- 43-inch Westinghouse 4K Ultra HD TV (WD43UB4530) — $249.99 (save $100)
- 55-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD TV (UN55KU6290FXZA) — $499.99 (save $300)
- 55-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV (XBR-55X700D) — $599.99 (save $300)
- 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD TV (60UH6035) — $649.99 (save $150)
- 65-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD TV (UN65KU6290FXZA) — $899.99 (save $200)
- 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV (XBR65X850E) — $1,499.99 (save $500)
Laptop Deals:
- 11.6-inch Acer R 11 Touchscreen Chromebook — $219.99 (save $80)
- 15.6-inch Lenovo 110-15ACL Laptop — $229.99 (save $50)
- 17.3-inch HP 17-ak013dx Laptop — $279.99 (save $100)
- 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron Touchscreen Laptop — $299.99 (save $100)
- 15.6-inch HP 15-BS016DX Laptop — $429.99 (save $70)
- 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air — $799.99 (save $200)
- 17.3-inch Asus ROG Strix GL702 VR-Ready Laptop — $1,099.99 (save $350)
Cell Phone Deals:
- Moto Z2 Play — Save $50 + JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker mod w/ a monthly installment plan
- iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus — Save $200 when you buy and activate a monthly installment plan
- Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+ — Save $200 when you buy and activate a monthly installment plan
Headphones & Speaker Deals:
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ — $119.99 (save $80)
- Sony XB10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $39.99 (save $20)
- Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II — $129.99 (save $70)
- Sony XB950B1 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones — $99.99 (save $100)
- HMDX Chill Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $9.99 (save $20)
Miscellaneous Deals:
- Google Home — $99.00 (save $30)
- Apple Watch Series 2 — $329.00 (save $70)
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro — $549.99 (save $150)
- LG 220W Hi-Fi Entertainment System — $129.99 (save $120)
- iRobot Roomba 877 — $399.99 (save $200)
These are the cream of the crop when it comes to Big Deals Day, but there are plenty of other deals on Best Buy’s website as well. Some of the deals will be available all week, but many end tonight.