Behold: A sneak peek as some of Amazon’s best Prime Day 2017 deals

Everyone knows that Prime Day 2017 is coming, and over the weekend we shared a few lead-up deals that blew people away. On Monday morning, however, Amazon gave the world its first real taste of what to expect from the retailer’s massive Prime Day 2017 shopping event and, long story short, the deals look absolutely amazing. We’ve got an unheard of 50% off sale on the Amazon Echo, which drops the price to an all-time low of $89.99. We’ve got $15 off the Echo Dot, $30 off the Kindle Paperwhite, and $50 off the August Smart Lock, which is one of our favorites.

Here’s a small taste of what’s in store for us on Prime Day, which begins tonight at 9:00 PM ET:

Remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of all the deals available on Prime Day 2017. If you’re not already signed up, start a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and if you decide Prime isn’t for you, cancel before the trial is over and you won’t pay a penny.

