Behold: A sneak peek as some of Amazon’s best Prime Day 2017 deals

Everyone knows that Prime Day 2017 is coming, and over the weekend we shared a few lead-up deals that blew people away. On Monday morning, however, Amazon gave the world its first real taste of what to expect from the retailer’s massive Prime Day 2017 shopping event and, long story short, the deals look absolutely amazing. We’ve got an unheard of 50% off sale on the Amazon Echo, which drops the price to an all-time low of $89.99. We’ve got $15 off the Echo Dot, $30 off the Kindle Paperwhite, and $50 off the August Smart Lock, which is one of our favorites.
Here’s a small taste of what’s in store for us on Prime Day, which begins tonight at 9:00 PM ET:
- Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99
- Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99
- Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
- Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99
- Fire 7, our best-selling tablet, only $29.99
- Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can add four months of the full catalog streaming service for just $0.99 when buying Echo devices, Fire TV streaming media players or Fire tablets
- Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle
- Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle
- Save $50 on August Smart Lock
- Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70
- Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones
- Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers
- Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories
- Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories
- Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer
- Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders
- Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]
- Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more
- Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby
- Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99
- Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets
- Save up to 40% on select furniture, mattresses and rugs
- Save 20% on nursery essentials
- Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K’NEX and more
- Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear
- Save 30% on select adidas apparel
- Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products
- Skywalker Trampolines Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-Feet, only $119.99
- Save 30% on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories
Remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of all the deals available on Prime Day 2017. If you’re not already signed up, start a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and if you decide Prime isn’t for you, cancel before the trial is over and you won’t pay a penny.
Be sure to stick to our Deals hub for info on all of the hottest Prime Day 2017 deals.