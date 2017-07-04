Jacob Siegal
July 4th, 2017 at 10:15 AM

Happy 4th of July, everyone! What better way to celebrate our independence than to spend a bunch of money on discounted goods and take advantage of as many freebies as we possibly can. If you want to support capitalism today, just keep scrolling down to find a wide variety of deals and sales that coincide with the holiday. Just be sure to finish all of your shopping before the fireworks begin tonight.

There are nearly unlimited deals, discounts, sales and free offers out there if you’re willing to hunt them down, but these were the best we could find after scouring the internet all morning:

Deals, Discounts and Freebies

4th of July Retailer Sales

  • Amazon
    • Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents.
  • Best Buy
    • Up to 40 percent off appliances
  • Home Depot
    • Up to 40 percent off select appliances
  • Macy’s
    • Give $3 towards Got Your 6 veterans support group and receive 25 percent off; or take an extra 20 percent off online with promo code FOURTH. Exclusions apply.
  • Sam’s Club
    • Save up to $1,700, plus free shipping on most items
  • Target
    • Up to 30 percent off home, patio and furniture (+ 15% off with code AMERICA)
  • Walmart
    • Independence Day rollbacks on furniture, clothing and more

Enjoy the 4th of July holiday, and feel free to share more great deals in the comments below this post.

