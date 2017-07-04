Happy 4th of July, everyone! What better way to celebrate our independence than to spend a bunch of money on discounted goods and take advantage of as many freebies as we possibly can. If you want to support capitalism today, just keep scrolling down to find a wide variety of deals and sales that coincide with the holiday. Just be sure to finish all of your shopping before the fireworks begin tonight.
Don't Miss: The curious case of Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone 8
There are nearly unlimited deals, discounts, sales and free offers out there if you’re willing to hunt them down, but these were the best we could find after scouring the internet all morning:
Deals, Discounts and Freebies
- Applebees
- Two free kids’ meals with each adult entrée purchase.
- Denny’s
- Children ages 10 and under can eat free with meals off the kids’ menu.
- HoneyBaked Ham
- Save $7 on any purchase over $50 now until July 4.
- Hungry Howie’s
- Buy a 1-topping large pizza at menu price get a medium 1-topping pizza for 4 cents on July 4. Offer good only for online orders, carryout. Online promo code JULY4.
- Joe’s Crab Shack
- Get 15 percent off party size and to-go orders through Fourth of July.
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- Kick off the 4th of July with 20% off ENTIRE check, valid until July 5.
- Long John Silver’s
- Buy one get one free fish or chicken meals through July 5 with coupon.
- Marie Callender’s
- Don’t forget to bring the pie to your party with this Buy 1 Pie, get 1 Pie offer for just $4.99 (excluding cheesecake), lasting now until July 7.
- Outback Steakhouse
- Enjoy Patriotic Punch (blackberry moonshine, watermelon puree and country style lemonade garnished with fresh watermelon) for $6 through July 15.
- Quiznos
- Celebrate Independence Day with free chips & a regular fountain drink with purchase of an 8 in. or 12 in. sub or full salad until July 13.
- Red Robin
- Buy a Red Robin gift card worth $25 or more and get a free ticket to the new movie “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which starts in theaters July 14.
- Shoney’s
- Enjoy a discounted whole Shoney’s Strawberry Pie through July 4. Price varies by location.
- Tervis
- $2 for every Tervis sold will go to the Disabled American Veterans. Offer good through July 4.
- Wendy’s
- Get a small Frosty for 50 cents at Wendy’s.
4th of July Retailer Sales
- Amazon
- Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents.
- Best Buy
- Up to 40 percent off appliances
- Home Depot
- Up to 40 percent off select appliances
- Macy’s
- Give $3 towards Got Your 6 veterans support group and receive 25 percent off; or take an extra 20 percent off online with promo code FOURTH. Exclusions apply.
- Sam’s Club
- Save up to $1,700, plus free shipping on most items
- Target
- Up to 30 percent off home, patio and furniture (+ 15% off with code AMERICA)
- Walmart
- Independence Day rollbacks on furniture, clothing and more
Enjoy the 4th of July holiday, and feel free to share more great deals in the comments below this post.