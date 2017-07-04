Happy 4th of July, everyone! What better way to celebrate our independence than to spend a bunch of money on discounted goods and take advantage of as many freebies as we possibly can. If you want to support capitalism today, just keep scrolling down to find a wide variety of deals and sales that coincide with the holiday. Just be sure to finish all of your shopping before the fireworks begin tonight.

There are nearly unlimited deals, discounts, sales and free offers out there if you’re willing to hunt them down, but these were the best we could find after scouring the internet all morning:

Deals, Discounts and Freebies

4th of July Retailer Sales

Amazon Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents.

Best Buy Up to 40 percent off appliances

Home Depot Up to 40 percent off select appliances

Macy’s Give $3 towards Got Your 6 veterans support group and receive 25 percent off; or take an extra 20 percent off online with promo code FOURTH. Exclusions apply.

Sam’s Club Save up to $1,700, plus free shipping on most items

Target Up to 30 percent off home, patio and furniture (+ 15% off with code AMERICA)

Walmart Independence Day rollbacks on furniture, clothing and more



Enjoy the 4th of July holiday, and feel free to share more great deals in the comments below this post.