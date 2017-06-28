Some of the sales we covered on Tuesday are still going strong, so definitely head back to yesterday’s post to check out any remaining paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. We’ve got 10 fresh options for you to check out on Wednesday though, so have a look through our roundup below.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Goalograph

Normally $1.99.

Double your productivity with Goalograph.

You’ve likely heard that multitasking doesn’t work. What the science says:

Trying to focus on more than one thing at a time reduces your productivity by as much as 40%. The average desk job employee loses 2.1 hours a day to distractions and interruptions. That adds up to over a full day of work every week. On average, employees who do the majority of their work on computers are distracted every 10.5 minutes. Goalograph helps doing one thing at a time with as few distractions as possible. Try it now! Set a timer, choose a list and keep your attention on one task at a time. › No Complicated Screens to Figure Out. › Simple And Effective! › Contains No Ads or Popups.

DataMan Next

Normally $0.99.

DataMan is the simplest and clearest app to track your data usage. In just a glance, you can know if you’re safe from busting your data cap. Never worry about overage again. watchOS 3 App. Designed for your wrist to quickly show your most important stats in Complication and Dock. Data Widget. Instantly check your usage at any point from any screen. Just swipe to view the glanceable widget for iOS 10. Smart Forecast. The advanced Forecast predicts if you’ll stay within your data cap. And tells you in brilliant colors. Real-Time Hourly Stats. Your latest statistics are retrieved directly and immediately from iOS. No more waiting for your carrier to update. Export Usage Stats. You can export detailed statistics of your usage into a file so you can import it for viewing on your computer. Beautiful Design. Simply gives the key stats you need most in an incredibly clean interface. It’s so easy to track your data usage. Additional features include:

・ Track cellular (LTE/4G/3G) and Wi-Fi

・ Monitor activities with Stopwatch widget

・ Compatible with all billing periods

・ Support Rollover / Carryover data

・ View hourly and daily history

・ Auto reset on bill cycle date

・ Four custom alert thresholds

・ Work with all carriers

・ Private and Secure – no VPN, no login “Simplest and clearest” NYTimes

“The widget you should be using” Business Insider

“We like the easy-to-use DataMan” TIME

“Download this great app right now” BGR

“Superpretty, superuseful” Cult of Mac

“Handy money-saver with colorful alerts” Guardian

Featured on USAToday, Macworld, 9to5Mac, AppAdvice, SlashGear and many more.

DriveBox HD

Normally $2.99.

DriveBox is an interactive intelligent vehicle app built for car, truck, motorcycle and all types of vehicle lovers and daily users. It brings all your content and in-car entertainment under one roof. Features include in-car gadgets, music, maps, video, calls, radio, widgets and much more for your ultimate driving experience. Unlock the retro speedometer and mount it to your dashboard or simply use our StreetView maps feature. Keep up to date with current in-car trends by utilizing an app takes your driving experience to the next level. Main features: Dashboard

• Featured weather widget with forecasting

• Display time and date data

• Access your in-car gadgets Music

• DriveBox utilises Apple’s CarPlay features to allow you to connect to your vehicle with Bluetooth (or cable) and use your steering wheel knobs to control your music

• DriveBox EyesFree® gesture controls (simple gestures to browse and listen to your music) without ever taking your eyes off the road

• DriveBox MusicFx® presents your music in a beautiful and minimal effects panel which also feature our Eyes Free gesture controls

• Filter between Songs, Albums, Artists, Playlists and Audiobooks

• Experience full graphic and visual richness with all your music artwork in full color

• Repeat or shuffle your tracks for pleasure World Web Radio

• Listen the world’s best radio from over 600 stations

• Choose from many different countries, including your own Video

• View your videos directly inside our player (non-DRM)

• Access DRM (digital rights managed) video on your device

• Filter between your Movies, TV Shows, Vodcasts and Personal Videos

• Experience full graphic and visual richness with all your video artwork in full color Youtube

• Search for Youtube videos directly in the DriveBox app

• Videos presented in your search choice between HD and SD quality

• View your video in full screen mode directly inside DriveBox app Calls

• Pull in all your address book contacts directly into DriveBox app

• Use of large buttons and typography for ease of calling

• Integration of Skype® and FaceTime®

• Connect your device via bluetooth for hands free conversations Maps

• DriveBox StreetView presents a 360 degrees full color view of your desired destination point (available as in app purchase)

• DriveBox StreetView displays desired destination weather information

• Get directions to your chosen destinations with Apple Maps®, GMaps®, Waze®, Navigon®, TomTom® eSygic® Web Browser

• Use our browser directly inside the DriveBox app

• Access, save and edit your favorites for ease of use

• Features forward and back buttons for a smooth and fluid interaction

Plusgap

Normally $0.99.

Plusgap uses simple game mechanics that are easy to learn but hard to master. The goal seems to be very simple: Fill the circles by slowly increasing the pressure. But to prevent a collision with the surrounding obstacles, a lot of dexterity and patience is necessary. Compete with your friends: Who fills the bigger area? Who achieves 100%? Get started now: There are 23 creative, colorful and individually designed levels just waiting to be discovered by you! We hope you enjoy Plusgap just as we enjoyed designing and programming it! :) ### Please note: Plusgap requires a device with 3D Touch! ###

Help Me Jack : Save the Dogs

Normally $1.99.

Rescue friends from monsters, upgrade lab to cleanse the Earth! Background

– Nuclear accident with unknown cause has desolated

Earth.

– Creatures have mutated into monsters and threatens the humanity! Objective

– Kill mutated monsters, rescue hostages, and upgrade the lab to cleanse the Earth! Mission

– Commander Jack needs to rescue the scientists who can figure out the cause, cleanse the Earth, and punish the force behind the nuclear accident!

Pixagram

Normally $0.99.

Easily create stunning images with Pixagram, and share them to your favorite social network. Add unique filters, effect and frames to create a great design piece! ** Features **

• Color filters as lomo, vintage, …

• Light effects or overlays such as bokeh, leak

• Frame borders like instant, grunge, viewfinder, film, …

• Instafit

• Orton effect

• Add film grain

• Adjust contrast, brightness, saturation, exposure, saturation, vibrance, temperature

• 30+ fonts to add text to your photos

• Vignetting

• Save on your device

• Share with your friends on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Email, …

• High resolution export You like Pixagram? Please give us 5 stars! Your feedback is very important to our work.

Yum! Chicken Recipes Pro

Normally $0.99.

Great Yum! chicken recipes like these are perfect for pleasing picky eaters and the cooks who like a good, easy meal. Plain chicken has been dressed up in a variety of different recipes with delicious spices and sauces; then served as chicken casseroles, fried chicken, chicken soup, chicken tenders, and more. You’ll find recipes that have been passed from one family’s recipe box to another, the home cooked favorites that folks come to the table and linger a bit longer for. The chicken recipes included are tested and approved by generations of families and friends. Enjoy them with those who gather at your table. Awesome Feature comes with this app :- 1) Easy to follow recipes 2) Offline Access And Sync Recipes Once there is an new Recipes For you 3) Browse Recipe by categories 4) Get featured recipe and categories based on season,Trend and most viewed recipe and categories. 5) Mark Recipe as Favourite to Cook Later or Easy finding. 6) Prepare shopping list based for item you are going to cook 7) Last but not the least you don’t have to update app to get our new recipes as application will automatically sync new recipes. We will continually be updating our app with more recipes and features.

Beef Recipe Pro

Normally $0.99.

Exclusively delicious beef recipes! Fuel Your Family’s Healthy Lifestyle with Beef. Nothing satisfies your family’s hunger – and nutritional needs – like beef. Awesome Feature comes with this app :- 1) Easy to follow recipes

2) Offline access and sync recipes once there is an new recipes for you

3) Browse recipe by categories

4) Get featured recipe and categories based on season,trend and most viewed recipe and categories.

5) Mark recipe as favourite to cook later or easy finding.

6) Prepare shopping list based for item you are going to cook

7) Last but not the least you don’t have to update app to get our new recipes as application will automatically sync new recipes. We will continually be updating our app with more recipes and features.

Premium Salad Recipes

Normally $0.99.

Salads can be healthy, satisfying meals on their own or perfect accompaniments to main dishes. Whatever sort of salad you’re after, you guaranteed to have maximum of nutritions and minerals. we offer you large set of salad recipes.One of the most powerful benefits is you can access everything offline.Even newly added recipes are getting added automatically and synced which can be accessed offline later on. Share beautiful recipe card with friends and family. We can refer salad recipe food in simple terms as real food, low carb, low sugar, grain-free, gluten-free ancestral, nutrient-dense, primal or whole food – the important thing is that the slow diet is a healthier way of eating. The list of benefits people have reported is enormous:

● Weight loss

● More energy that doesn’t vary wildly throughout the day

● Improved sleep

● Clearer skin

● Better digestion

● Improved fitness

● Reduced allergies. Awesome Feature comes with this app :- 1) Easy to follow recipes

2) Offline access and sync recipes once there is an new recipes for you

3) Browse recipe by categories

4) Get featured recipe and categories based on season,trend and most viewed recipe and categories.

5) Mark recipe as favourite to cook later or easy finding.

6) Prepare shopping list based for item you are going to cook

7) Last but not the least you don’t have to update app to get our new recipes as application will automatically sync new recipes. We will continually be updating our app with more recipes and features.

CleanUp Pro

Normally $0.99.

Your contacts are the most important data on your phone. But eventually address book easily becomes messy, if not constantly updated. “CleanUp” helps you merge duplicate contacts and keep your contacts in a safe place. CLEANING THE CONTACTS

• Remove duplicate contacts

• Merge contacts with similar names

• Merge contacts with the duplicate phone or email

• A preview of the result of the merging and manual selection of contacts BACKUP

• One tap to backup your contacts

• Quickly export your backups by Email or iTunes

• Restore all the contacts at once or manually selected contacts

• Offline backup. No need to sync to any server. Just email the backup file to yourself

• Easily transfer contacts between iOS Devices using just an email client

• All contacts can then easily be restored any time by simply opening the .vcf file in your mailbox This app will make your address book neat and easy to use.

