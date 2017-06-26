It’s the last week of June, and we’re not letting you escape the month without loading up your iPhone or iPad. You’ve got five more days of freebies coming your way before the month is over, and it all begins with today’s list of 10 premium iOS apps that are all discounted to free for a limited time.

Flow

Normally $4.99.

Overwhelmed by your mobile inbox? Flow presents your mail as a continuous feed, allowing you to review and act on your mail without ever losing context, and marking each mail as read when it is scrolled above mid screen. Tame your mobile inbox! Install on your iPhone today! * For the time being Flow works with Gmail / Google Apps, iCloud, Outlook/Hotmail, Yahoo, QQ mail, 163 mail and all other IMAP mail services.

* We do not store emails on our server.

* Flow is not for everyone, but some people would addicted to it.

Live Guitar

Normally $7.99.

We’re going to be focusing on development for Aleph Looper and Infinite Looper, and have decided to make this app free. Enjoy!

Live Guitar is designed to support playing complex chords, arpeggios, and finger-style guitar lines on your iOS device. Because the iPhone and iPad are not shaped like the neck of a guitar, the app provides an innovative way of selecting chords, while also leaving enough room to play individual strings accurately and expressively. Chords are organized in sets, which you can customize and change on a song-by-song basis. A single touch on the fretboard selects the first chord of a set; two touches selects the second, and so on. It’s possible to move quickly and accurately between fifteen different chords without needing to look at the screen. When playing guitar, switching between chords smoothly is critical; the app has been designed so that you can play music, not just notes. By making switching between chords quick and easy, you can play complete songs, rather than just noodling around, locked into a single scale. Single string notes and strums can be played with touches or swipes; the organic sonic texture that comes from varying note intensity is obtained by adjusting where on a string you touch. The interface orientation on the iPhone gives more space between the strings, allowing you to play individual strings more accurately. Sets of chords can be assembled quickly within the app — choose from standard chord constructions, with dozens of chord types, or select specific chord voicing from the standard-tuning guitar interface. Sets of chords can also be imported and shared easily using the built-in Twitter interface. MIDI connects your playing to laptop or desktop recording tools like GarageBand, Logic, Reaper, or ProTools. CoreMIDI, Virtual MIDI, and DSMIDI are all supported; you can choose the interface that gives you the best performance on your system. Live Guitar can send MIDI to the GarageBand app, as well as most other synthesizer apps. Each string can be mapped to a different MIDI channel, to work with guitar tablature and transcription programs. Use Jam Maestro, Progression, or GuitarPro, and others — by using chords based on a standard tuning guitar, and a MIDI channel per string, you can capture every detail of your playing with ease. Live Guitar has hundreds of sounds built in — guitars, basses, pianos, organs, and more. The app uses the acclaimed General MIDI SoundFont by Christian Collins, which can be found in many of the leading music apps. With support for Audiobus and Inter-App Audio, you can integrate Live Guitar with your other music apps, to add a natural and realistic guitar sound to your music.

Calido

Normally $4.99.

– Calido is a simple and easy to use To-Do list and Tasks Manager app that helps you get things done efficiently.

– You will wonder how you’ve managed so far without it.

– Create as many tasks and folder lists as you want.

– Folder lists are wide, fonts are big, many different colour schemes to choose from, sound effects on every action and by using simple gestures you’ll master Calido in no time.

– Simple gesture-based design allows you to focus on things that are most important.

– Use separate lists to organize every aspect of your life.

– Set reminders so you’ll never forget important tasks.

– Sync all your tasks across your devices.

– One universal download for iPhone & iPad!

AppHop

Normally $3.99.

“If you’ve got an app in the App Store you should get AppHop” – Dan Counsell, Realmac Software “Great little app for tracking App Store stats. I especially like the infographics showing data on the top charts.” – David Barnard ————————————– AppHop is a handy tool for developers, marketers, publishers, bloggers or any one who is into app related stuff. With AppHop, you can • Bookmark iOS/Mac Apps for future reference.

• Check top charts of iPhone, iPad, Mac AppStore across different countries easily.

• Check current AppStore trends as a beautiful Infographics.

• Track apps (iOS/Mac) ranks and reviews, across multiple stores quickly.

• Translation – get app reviews in your native language.

• Grab the iTunes link from clipboard and bookmark it using the Today Widget.

• Ability to convert an iTunes link into an affiliate link with campaign ID.

• Check iPad or Mac app infos on your iPhone.

• Get local notifications for rank changes.

• Quickly filter app reviews.

• Search reviewer in twitter.

• Supports iOS, iPad and Mac apps.

• Dark/Light Modes. NO NEED to register or sign up, Just search for the app and bookmark it. AppHop fetches data directly from Apple, via their official APIs to your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad. No data is passed through our server. We value and respect your privacy. And also Apphop is not a part of or otherwise affiliated with Apple or iTunes or PHG.

ELDORADO

Normally $0.99.

This application allows you to keep track of expenses and income with extreme precision and simplicity. AUTOMATIC sync via iCloud or Dropbox. It is possible to insert recurring movements with any temporal frequency (eg, mortgage, bills, salaries , etc. ). Through the use of advanced filters, you can selectively analyze transactions entered through detailed graphs.

The Reports allow the export of data .PDF You can import whole data transaction from applications ‘Expenses Under Control’ or ‘Budget Deluxe’ ■ iCLOUD

The data will be automatically updated on other devices that share the same account. ■ DROPBOX

Automatic synchronization of all devices. ■ REPORTS

All reports are viewable and exportable in .PDF format.

– Summary Annual Total Expenses/Income. In-App Purchase

– Detail transactions performed for each category/subcategory

– Detail transactions performed by each individual user

– Detail transactions performed on each account

– General list of all transactions be exported into PDF, EXCEL , CSV. ■ GRAPHICS

The data can be shown graphically:

– Account Balances/forecast future balances

– Summary of transactions for each categories/subcategories

– Comparison Annual Expenses/Income. ■ CLEARED/PENDING

Complete management of the transaction’s state. ■ PAYMENT BY CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD

Complete management of credit cards and debit cards, showing at all times the monthly residual and setting the date of debit deferred. ■ FILTERS

The visualization of the transactions can be customized through the use of powerful filters fully parameterized (by date, user, account, payment, category, subcategory, beneficiary, etc. ) ■ STATISTICS

Quick report of total Expenses/Income and balance for all the accounts. ■ CUSTOM

– Categories/Subcategories unlimited.

– Unlimited users .

– Payee unlimited .

– Accounts/Payments unlimited.

– Set Password.

– Colored cover.

– Save Archives. ■ ACCURATE SERVICE ON LINE

Within the application you can ask for help. You will send an email to our support center that will respond you quickly.

PhotoTangler

Normally $2.99.

PhotoTangler Collage Maker is a powerful image app that instantly turns your favorite photos into beautiful collages. It allows you to blend them together in unique and creative ways. It’s easy, fun, and the results look like magic! Just drop photos on the canvas, and watch PhotoTangler seamlessly blend them together with any other photos nearby. Anyone can get gorgeous, professional looking results, even with no graphics experience! Unlike many collage makers out there, PhotoTangler does the hard work behind instantly blending and merging photos together for you. Instead of getting caught up learning grueling technical details, you can focus your time and energy on making gorgeous photo projects! Whether you’re using it for stunning social media pictures, general artwork, digital scrapbooking, to make a quick gift for a friend of family member, or even as a marketing tool for your business, the quick, high-quality results from this app will surely impress. PhotoTangler is a unique, easy and exciting solution to instantly merge photos into impressive collages.

Cleaner Pro

Normally $2.99.

* Over 2,000,000 people love Cleaner Pro :) * Easily Remove Duplicate Contacts! * MAIN FEATURES

○ Find & Merge duplicate contacts!

○ Remove contacts without name or phone number

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly find the contacts you need Your contacts are the most important data in your phone which easily becomes messy if not consistently updated.

Cleaner Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts. SIMPLY MERGE DUPLICATE CONTACTS

○ Find & Merge duplicate contacts!

○ Find & merge contacts with similar names.

○ Find & Merge contacts with duplicate phone or email. CLEANUP

○ Remove contacts without name

○ Remove contacts without phone & email BACKUP

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Email

○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book) SMART FILTERS

○ Quickly find the contacts you need

○ Filter contacts by Company & Job title

○ Filter contacts by upcoming birthday & creation date

Dreambase

Normally $0.99.

Dreambase is a minimalist dream journal that’s easy on the eyes in the early hours. It offers iCloud Sync, Tags & Filters, TouchID Lock, and Dream Statistics. Incredibly easy to use, just type in your dream, add some tags, mark it as lucid (or not), and start your day. Recording your dreams first thing in the morning quickly leads to improved dream recall. Detailed dream recall is a large part of becoming proficient at lucid dreaming. *iCloud Sync

Dreambase syncs seamlessly between your iPhone and iPad using iCloud, no account signup required. *Tags & Filters

Search and filter your dreams by text, tags, or lucid status. *Passcode & TouchID

Secure your dreams from prying eyes with a passcode or TouchID. *Dream Statistics

See your lucid dreaming percentage overall and in the last 30 days.

gloomies

Normally $0.99.

gloomies are goth inspired emoji that really put the ’emo’ in emoji. Let’s face it, not everything or everyone is all smileys & rainbows. gloomies are a great way to express disdain, anguish, or general mischief in a whimsical way. A great to add personality to your messages. You can peel & place these emoji stickers on ANYTHING in your iMessage conversation… text bubbles, images, or even other stickers. Just one of the many great iMessage Sticker Packs now available from Sugar Coded Apps.

Touch Search

Normally $0.99.

* Before “Touch Search” – Tedious & inefficient

– Open Web Browser.

– Type keywords

– Open another tab for another search engine

– type keywords

– again, again * With “Touch Search” – Type once & Just Touch

– No retyping same keywords on every search engine * Special functionality

– Customizable Search engines(Search engines, Dictionaries, Shopping sites and more)

– Reorder Search engines and former search engines displayed first.

– Widget & 3D Touch support

– iPad & iPad Pro compatible * When you read books or news paper, you can use dictionary

* Copy Text, open Widget, Touch “Clipboard” and just Touch, Touch, Touch.

* Long Press appicon, type keywords once, and just Touch, Touch, Touch

