Given the influx of leaked iPhone 8 cases and schematics we’ve seen over the past few weeks alone, it’s probably fair to say that we already know what Apple’s next-gen smartphone is going to look like. Rest assured, it’s probably a safe bet to assume that the iPhone 8’s Touch ID sensor will be embedded into the display itself as opposed to being located on the backside of the device. Not only has this rumored iPhone 8 design been corroborated by a number of credible sources, the latest leaks from the supply chain support this theory as well.

Most recently, a pair of iPhone 8 case leaks have hit the web, and as mentioned above, we thankfully won’t have to worry about Apple placing the iPhone’s Touch ID sensor on the rear. While nothing is ever certain until Tim Cook walks out on stage and unveils a new device, it stands to reason that case makers wouldn’t begin manufacturing cases en masse if they weren’t already positive about the device’s final form factor.

Up first, we have a case from Alibaba. As evidenced from the shots below, there’s no cut-out for a Touch ID sensor on the back. Additionally, the case confirms previous leaks which point to the iPhone 8 camera module being positioned vertically as opposed to horizontally. To this point, there has been speculation that this design shift is directly tied to Apple’s plans in the VR and AR space.

Additionally, a new set of photos depicting an iPhone 8 case, this one via Slashleaks, also supports the rumored iPhone 8 design.

With iPhone 8 mass production set to begin shortly, the biggest unanswered question surrounding the iPhone 8 centers on when it will finally hit store shelves. While it’s probable that the device will be introduced and perhaps even made available or sale in September, there are rumors that delays may plague the device for months on end.

Now as for how the device itself will look absent a case, the following mockups and molds should have you covered.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Image Source: iDropNews