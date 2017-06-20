OnePlus might not have a marketing budget like Samsung or a massive loyal following like Apple, but there’s no question that hardcore Android fans are excited to see the OnePlus 5 unveiled on Tuesday. The company has become well known for releasing smartphones with flagship specs at prices that seem impossible compared to big-name smartphone vendors. Despite undercutting its largest rivals such as Samsung and Apple, OnePlus always manages to pack impressive specs and killer performance into its devices. With the OnePlus 5, it appears as though the company will push things to the next level, offering a stunningly sleek smartphone with specs that are even more impressive than market-leading phones like the Galaxy S8.

We’ve all seen the leaks, we’ve all read the rumors, and now it’s finally time for the OnePlus 5 to be unveiled.

If the rumors end up being accurate — and it certainly appears as though they will end up being accurate — the OnePlus 5 will be one of the most powerful smartphones the world has ever seen. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, as much as 8GB of RAM, and the latest version of OnePlus’ OxygenOS, which will likely be based on Android Nougat. OnePlus also reportedly put a great deal of effort into the OnePlus 5’s new rear camera, which features a dual-lens setup like Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus.

Speaking of the iPhone 7 Plus, it also appears as though the OnePlus 5 is a spitting image of Apple’s flagship phablet, according to all the leaks we’ve seen.

Details surrounding the new OnePlus 5 flagship phone have been trickling out for more than a month now, and it’s finally time to put all the rumors to rest. OnePlus is about to unveil its next-generation “flagship killer” during a special event that kicks off at 12:00 PM EDT / 9:00 AM PDT. If you want to see what the OnePlus 5 has in store, you can watch live streaming video of the event below.