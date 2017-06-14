OnePlus 5 shown from every angle in new series of leaks

OnePlus will unveil its next flagship in just a few days, and the company already revealed many details about the handset, including the fact that the OnePlus 5 will largely be an iPhone 7 Plus clone. If OnePlus’s teasers weren’t enough for you, and you want to see more images of the handset, then you’re in luck. Fresh images show the phone from every angle, confirming that it’ll sport a 2016 smartphone design, but also that it’ll retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Don't Miss : Sprint is giving away an entire year of unlimited data for free

Pictures posted on Case Fanatic reveal the phone will have a physical home button on the front. OnePlus will not go for an all-screen design for its handsets this year, which is something we already suspected because OnePlus confirmed the fingerprint sensor will be placed on the front.

Image Source: Case Fanatic

The same set of images also shows there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, which should be reassuring news for some buyers.

Image Source: Case Fanatic

A render showing the entire phone was obtained by TecnoBlog, and it tells the same story.

Image Source: Case Fanatic

The tech blog says it’s able to exclusively confirm the specs of the phone too. The handset should feature a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) resolution and DCI-P3 color gamut, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, a dual-lens camera with 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, Bluetooth 5.0 support, LTE Cat. 12, a fingerprint sensor with a ceramic coating, and a 3,300 mAh battery that will support Dash Charge.

Image Source: TecnoBlog

Moreover, the blog says the final price of the OnePlus 5 should be of $479 for the base model, which is somewhat lower than we expected.

The OnePlus 5 will be unveiled on June 20th.