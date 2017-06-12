The US government is rebuilding a bunch of Cold War bunkers and can you really blame it?

The US government “continuity” plan for the Cold War was to build a bunch of underground bunkers to protect key government people from nuclear war. Once the US stopped the pissing contest with the USSR, the government put the bulk of the facilities on standby, with a skeleton crew and no new investment.

But with fun threats like North Korea and the robot apocalypse on the horizon, the government has decided that maybe having secret places to hide wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

The NY Post has taken a look at the government’s stock of secret and underground fallback sites, and more importantly the recent investment that’s gone into them. It makes for chilling reading for any hardcore conspiracy theorists, and for the rest of us, it’s an unusual look at the multi-billion-dollar infrastructure the Pentagon maintains just in case.

Raven Rock is the military command fallback, while senior government officials from a non-military branch are sent to Mount Weather in Virginia. There’s also Peters Mountain, a communications post in the Appalachian mountains, NORAD headquarters inside Cheyenne mountain, and some kind of bunker underneath the White House lawn.

All told, it seems that the government has the capability to hold tens of thousands of essential personnel underground, safe from radiation and electromagnetic fallout. For obvious reasons, the precise protective capability of the hardened bunkers isn’t revealed, and hopefully we’ll never have to find out if they protect against a direct hit (or hits!) from nuclear weapons.