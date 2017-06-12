The cheapest new Motorola phones are here: meet the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus

Lenovo’s Motorola is out with a couple of new Android phones that will not break your smartphone budget this year. The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus are finally official after starring in a variety of leaks to date.

The Moto E4 will cost you just $129.99, and it’ll be even cheaper than that later this year once Amazon includes it in its Prime Exclusive Phone program. The Moto E4 Plus is the bigger version, as the name suggests, and costs $179.99. Both phones should be available in various markets later this month. Image Source: Motorola

The Moto E4 has a 5-inch HD display and metal design and packs a Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage LTE support, 8-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 2,800 mAh removable battery and 3.5mm headphone jack. Image Source: Motorola

The Moto E4 Plus features a 5.5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 chip, 2GB of RAM, 16/32GB of storage, LTE support, 13-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, fingerprint sensor, 5,000 mAh removable battery that supports fast charging via 10W charger, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both phones will run Android 7.1 out of the box, but neither phone has NFC support, even though the Plus does come with fingerprint-reading support.

Colors include Licorice Black and Fine Gold for the Moto E4, while the Moto E4 Plus comes in Iron Gray and Fine Gold.