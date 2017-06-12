New Model 3 pictures give us a clear look at the car’s interior design

One of the most intriguing aspects of Tesla’s upcoming Model 3 centers on what the final interior design is going to look like, and in particular, the car’s dashboard. Whereas most car manufacturers are increasingly concerned with making the dashboard look sleek and futuristic, Tesla with the Model 3 went the completely opposite route. As we initially saw when Tesla unveiled the Model 3 last year, Tesla’s upcoming EV lacks a traditional instrument cluster with gauges for items like speed and range.

Though there was initial speculation regarding Tesla incorporating a HUD of some sort, Elon Musk earlier this year dashed those hopes, explaining on Twitter that the need for a traditional instrument cluster becomes far less important as cars become more autonomous. “How often do you look at the instrument panel when being driven in a taxi?” Musk asked rhetorically.

That’s all well and good, but the first shots of the Model 3 dash we saw last year were far from compelling. Not to worry, more recent spy shots of Model 3 prototypes out on the open road suggest that the shipping version of the Model 3 will look far more elegant than what we saw many months ago. Most recently, an enterprising Tesla enthusiast captured some brand new photos of the Model 3 interior and posted them online. As evidenced below, the Model 3 interior will feature a nice and elegant wood trim.

As a point of reference, this is what the original Model 3 interior looked like. As you can tell, it’s a pretty bland design.

Originally posted to the Tesla subreddit, the photos below show how far Tesla has come in recent months.

Assuming that Tesla’s production schedule remains on track, Elon Musk has said that the final Model 3 reveal will go down sometime next month. Additionally, mass production is expected to begin next month as well, with deliveries to early reservation holders expected to commence later this year.