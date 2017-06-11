Uber CEO Travis Kalanick may be forced to temporarily step down

At this point, it’s effectively impossible to keep up with all of scandals that Uber has found itself involved in over the past few years. From trying to sabotage Lyft to purposefully breaking Apple’s iOS privacy rules, Uber has a well-earned track record of openly disregarding rules for monetary and marketshare gains. And that’s to say nothing of the personnel issues impacting Uber, including various sexual harassment accusations and a widely circulated video featuring CEO Travis Kalanick aggressively arguing with an Uber driver.

In the wake of the aforementioned video, Kalanick went so far as to issue a rare public apology, stating in part: “It’s clear this video is a reflection of me — and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.”

All in all, it seems that we can’t even go a full month without a new Uber controversy making its way into the news cycle. That being the case, there may be some huge changes afoot for the popular ride sharing company. According to a new report from Reuters, Uber’s board of directors will be having a meeting later today where one of the topics of discussion will center on whether or not Kalanick should temporarily step away from the company.

The report adds that if that’s the route the board takes, it’s possible that Kalanick will return to the company with less power than he currently wields.

The source said it is not clear that the board will make any decision to change Kalanick’s role. The board is expected to adopt a number of internal policy and management changes recommended by outside attorneys hired to investigate sexual harassment and the firm’s broader culture. The outside lawyers made no recommendation about Kalanick.

Any new initiatives undertaken by the board will likely be made public early this week.