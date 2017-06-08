A new iPhone 8 case leak shows us a very different design

No smartphone gets as much attention as the iPhone, and the iPhone 8 buzz seems to be at even higher levels than you’d expect. That’s because Apple will introduce a brand new iPhone design this year, after sticking with the same tried and tested iPhone design for three iPhone generations. A new iPhone 8 render tells us what the iPhone 8 might look like, according to a case maker.

It’s pretty common to see accessory makers leak design renders featuring their upcoming creations. But we have no way of knowing whether they have real evidence to back up their designs, or if they’re just using the leaked sketches and available rumors to come up with iPhone 8 cases.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

The same goes for the clear case in these images. Posted on SlashLeaks, the renders show an iPhone 8 design that we expect from Apple.

The screen is likely wrong considering that Apple isn’t expected to stretch the display over the edges like Samsung does. Moreover, the top and bottom bezels are bigger than expected, at least considering the many alleged sketches we’ve seen so far.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

But what really matters here is the actual design of the case. The protective design features an opening that would fit a vertical dual lens camera on the back, and all the expected physical buttons that you’d expect on an iPhone, including a mute switch, two volume rockers, and a standby button. The latter is slightly taller than previous power button designs, which also fits with earlier rumors.

What’s also worth noticing is the absence of an opening on the back of the case that would fit a rear-facing Touch ID sensor. If this case maker has accurate information, then it means the iPhone 8 won’t have a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Finally, there’s also one puzzling element in all this. The SIM tray opening seems to be missing. The future is certainly bright, but we’re far from seeing Apple launch an iPhone that will work with eSIMs instead of physical ones.