The Android O update could come as soon as August for some users

iOS 11 might be the talk of the town right now, but it’s not the only operating system update launching in the coming months. Google’s Android O is actually supposed to come out before iOS 11 arrives, with a new report saying that Google’s Pixel phones might get it as soon as early to mid-August.

Android Police’s David Ruddock said on Twitter that “the official OTA to Android O for Pixel will likely drop in the first week or two of August,” adding that it’ll be a bit earlier than last year’s Nougat release for Nexus devices.

The official OTA to Android O for Pixel will likely drop in the first week or two of August. A bit earlier than Nexuses / Nougat last year. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) June 6, 2017

“This information comes from a reliable source, but release dates are always, always subject to change,” Ruddock added, indicated that things may always change down the road.

It’s likely that as soon as Google releases Android 8.0 for the Pixel phones, the remaining Nexus devices that are still supported for Android updates will also get their respective Android O builds.

While you wait for Android O to hit your Pixel or Nexus phone, you might as well give the beta version a try — here’s how to get it the easy way.

However, just because Android O is nearing its launch, it doesn’t mean that the Pixel 2 series is also supposed to be released soon. It’s likely we’ll have to wait until late September or October for the Pixel 2 phones. As of now, we don’t have any Pixel 2 leaks other than the reports that offer their internal code names.