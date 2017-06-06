How to install iOS 11 beta 1 without a developer account or even a computer

It’s finally here! Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 11, its next major iOS release, demoing a bunch of interesting features coming to the iPhone and iPad — in fact, the iPad will have a slew of extra features that should make it an even more compelling laptop replacement. If you’re already on a developer account, you can install iOS 11 beta 1 and test the new features on your own. But what if you’re not a developer? Can you still install iOS 10 beta 1 right now rather than wait for an extra month for the public beta to arrive? Yes, yes you can.

Don't Miss : iOS 11 beta 1 is now available to download

Just like with iOS 10 betas, the process is really simple and a lot less hectic than pre-iOS 9 beta installs. What you need to obtain, either from a friend of the web. Once you install that profile on your phone, iOS 11 beta 1 will be available as a simple over-the-air (OTA), behaving just like a regular iOS update.

Just go to Settings and install the software to get a quick iOS 11 beta 1 test.

Before you start, however, you should go ahead and back up your data on the iPhone or iPad that you plan to use. On top of that, you might want to consider using an older iOS device to try the first beta. Bugs are definitely expected, as this is an early version of iOS 11.

If you’re not happy with iOS 11 beta 1 for any reason, you can downgrade to the latest stable version of iOS 10, which happens to be iOS 10.3.2. You’ll need a computer with iTunes to do it, so keep that in mind as well.

YouTube channel iCrackUriDevice, a constant source of iPhone and iOS tutorials, is out with a new video that explains the entire process: