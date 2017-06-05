Today is the day tens of millions of Apple fans around the world have been waiting for all year long. That’s right, Apple is kicking off its annual developers conference with the WWDC 2017 keynote you’ve all been waiting for. WWDC itself is a great event, if for no other reason than the fact that it helps third-party developers learn how to make better apps — and every iPhone and iPad user out there obviously benefits from that. But the real action for consumers takes place at the very start of the show, when Apple unveils new software and hardware products during its big WWDC keynote presentation.
If you want to watch live streaming video of Apple’s big WWDC 2017 keynote, you can do so right here. In this post, you’ll find constant live updates from the entire BGR team as Apple unveils all of its latest software and hardware products set to hit Apple devices and store shelves over the course of the next few months.
So, what should we expect to see Apple show off on stage in San Jose, California on Monday? The biggest news will undoubtedly be iOS 11, which will usher in an exciting new set of features for iPhone and iPad users around the globe. New versions of macOS, watchOS, and tvOS will be unveiled as well during the WWDC 2017 keynote.
As for hardware, nothing is set in stone but there have been plenty of leaks leading up to today’s big event. Rumor has it we can expect new MacBook Pro models with more modern processors, a redesigned iPad Pro that fits a 10.5-inch display into a device that’s roughly the same size as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and a new Siri Speaker designer to combat leading smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home.
What else does Apple have in store for us during Monday’s huge WWDC 2017 keynote? Keep an eye on our WWDC 2017 hub for content covering all the announcements Apple makes today. You’ll also find our live blog coverage of WWDC 2017 below, which will include running commentary covering everything that happens today during the keynote. New updates will be displayed automatically, so there’s no need to refresh this page.
It looks like that was WWDC 2017.
It’ll start shipping this December in US, UK, and Australia. Next year around the world.
Even if it could cost $400 to $700, according to Schiller.
HomePad will cost $349.
Until you say “Hey Siri,” nothing gets sent to Apple. Communication is all incripted.
Siri on the HomePod will practically do what it does on your iPhone or iPad. And that includes controling HomeKit devices.
You can speak to the HomePod while it rocks the house.
6-micorphones around the middle. Hey Siri support included, of course.
That means it works directly with Apple Music, your music library.
Musicologist. That’s an intelligent music-discovering assistant.
Two speakers will automatically work together.
The audio tech seems amazing, at least in this demo. It looks like Apple has given this music experience thing a lot of thought.
The design is… well… very understated. Assume that’s an effort to let it blend into any decor, which is smart, but it’s not exactly an eye-catching device on its own.
Can’t wait to see how much this thing costs. $400?
The speaker detects the space, and adjust the volume to create a “very spacious sound.”
“The biggest brain ever in a speaker,” Schiller says.
Apple A8 powering the HomePod.
7 beam forming tweeter array, precision acoustic horns, 4-inch upward facing woofer.
HomePod: just 7-inch tall, covered in a 3D acoustic mesh.
It’s an uninspiring name, I agree.
We call it… “HomePod.”
And it does. Comes in white and black.
The speaker will probably look like a Mac Pro because that’s what the rumors said.
It also needs to be “spatially available” to know how to make music sound great regardless of the room of the house.
The home speaker has to “rock the house.”
“Breakthrough home speaker.” That’s what it’s all about.
Sonos and Amazon Echo called out on stage.
Schiller is back to talk some hardware.
Apple wants to reinvent home music.
Nice throwback to Jobs’s “one million songs in your pocket.”
“40 million songs in your pocket.”
Cook: “One last thing to talk to you about.”
I still don’t think the iPad can replace my laptop, but it’s way, way closer on iOS 11.
Developers get it today.
Reminder that public iOS 11 beta comes at the end of June.
I have to say iPad sounds a lot more exciting on iOS 11.
The new document scanner is really impressive though.
And now we’re spending an extended stretch of the keynote watching a Pencil demo.
Files isn’t going to mean a lot to casual users, but it’s going to be huge for pro users who want their iPads to replace or supplement their laptops.
Swipe all the way up from the bottom of the display and a new app switcher will appear. Once again, looks more like a computer interface.
A new iOS app that leaked earlier today: Files.
You can also drag and drop links, images and more from one app to another.
The dock at the bottom can now be filled with apps. It actually kind of looks like macOS now…
Apple says that iOS 11 is the biggest update ever for the iPad.
You can order the new iPad Pro today, will ship next week.
Apple is killing the 32GB iPad Pro, will now start at 64GB.
These will be the fastest tablets ever, etc, which maintains Apple’s status quo at the top of the tablet market.
120Hz refresh rate on the new iPad Pro is a big deal, especially for art like drawing, as well as gaming.
Not quite edge-to-edge, but it looks a lot better than the 9.7-inch.
20% larger screen with 40% smaller bezels
Lots of talk about worldwide compatibility at launch, which definitely feeds into the idea this is designed to sell.
New small iPad Pro. It’s got a 10.5-inch display with tiny bezels, so it’s about the same physical size and weight as the old 9.7-inch iPad Pro.
iPad sales have been shrinking non-stop for years now… will be interesting to see if Apple can reverse that trend this year
10.5-inch iPad lives!
Unsurprisingly, we’re talking about the iPad Pro here.
New iPad time!
That was a lot of stuff in the iOS segment. We have two of Tim’s “six things” to go. What could they be?
Can’t wait to try this myself.
A guy just dived off the table to escape the battleships.
They just put a space game on top of a table.
Wingnut AR is working on an impressive AR game. It looks amazing.
“AR like you’ve never seen it before.”
Pokemon Go with ARKit is getting even better.
ARKit: “The largest AR platform in the world,” Federighi says, as it’ll turn millions of iPhones and iPads into AR-ready devices.
Camera, CPU, GPU, motion sensors and iOS 11 will work together to deliver AR.
AR uses all of the sensors of the iPhone to estimate parameters and render objects so they appear to be almost real.
But AR will probably shine on the iPhone 8.
Federighi demos AR on an iPhone 7.
ARKit for developers.
AR coming to iOS 11 — that’s augmented reality.
iPhone 7 is six times faster than Pixel and Galaxy S8 at machine learning.
On-device processing, which ensures data privacy.
Vision API, Natural Language API coming to developers.
Powerful machine learning coming to developers.
Machine learning coming to iOS 11.
Time for core technologies.
There’s going to be a lot of extra content in an app’s page. Which is a bit strange. Do we want to spend more time on an app’s page?
Monument Valley 2 will be available today in the App Store.
App pages are getting a makeover as well.
In-app purchases will also be featured. And they’ll be available from an app’s page.
A new tab is Games. Finally.
“A whole new way to discover apps.”
A new “Today” home page.
The App Store is getting a brand new design. The first time in nine years.
That means your app can get approved a lot faster.
Faster app review times is something Schiller wants to single out.
Pokemon Go gets a nod.
$70 billion paid to developers to date, 30% of that in the last year alone.
Over 180 billion apps downloaded to date.
500 million weekly visitors to the App Store.
Phil Schiller is finally in the house.
Spotify was notably absent there. No surprise there.
but actually a smart idea.. should make it more fun (in theory at least)
Introducing: iTunes Ping 2.0.
I’ve always been curious what crappy music my friends are listening to
Profiles are coming to Apple Music. This sounds like a social network.
What are friends listening to? Apple Music will show you.
Apple Music has 27 million subscribers right now.
Roger on the spoilers. :)
AirPlay 2 audio API for “multiroom audio fun.”
More than one person can stream music to the same speaker.
Hey, Chris, no spoilers!
AirPlay 2 also introduced.
Speakers support is coming to HomeKit. Guess that’s for that Siri speaker too.
Homekit is next.
Auto-replies telling people you’re driving are also coming to iOS 11.
If you’re sitting in the back seat, you’ll be able to use the iPhone.
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Doppler effect, will tell iOS that you’re driving.
Lane guidance on Apple Maps should be helpful
Do Not Disturb While Driving coming to iPhone while connected to CarPlay.
Navigation is getting speed limits and lane guidance.
Apple Pay looks simple enough.. but not the most creative interface
The same goes for major airports.
Apple Maps is getting detailed maps for malls in various cities.
Siri will help you Apple Pay your friends if it detects that topic in your conversation.
But Apple Pay integration is a pretty cool feature.
Stickers. The least interesting part of iOS 11. To me.
Siri will “see” what you’re doing in Safari and provide relevant results.
The Photo’s new Memories will take full advantage of the height of the display. This sounds like an iPhone 8 teaser to me.
Long exposure effect looks awesome
Apple is upping its GIF game considerably in iOS 11.
Long exposure effects available in Photos app as well.
Computer vision creates seamless loops. Say hello to new Apple GIFs.
In Live Photos you can capture just the frame you want.
Lock screen merges with the Notification center.
It looks very widget-y
Even more features are included in Control Center.
Wow, Apple completely revamped Control Center
Simple switches and sliders, complete with 3D Touch support.
Control Center is getting a major update.
The Photos app also getting updates. Memories getting machine learning support, while Live Photos are getting a trim feature.
Developers will have access to a Depth API.
Still more than an hour left and Apple is flying through.. exciting things ahead
HEVC and HEIF will compress videos and JPEG images.
Less storage for video.
1 trillion photos per year taken with Apple devices.
Siri’s new voice really does sound a lot better than the old one.
The camera is also getting updates.
End-to-end encryption included in Siri’s intelligence.
This sounds similar to what Siri will do on watchOS 4, but a lot bigger.
Siri Intelligence: Siri understands how you use your device, and can predict what you need.
Siri-kit expands the voice capabilities of other apps.
Translation will be in beta though, and it’ll support English, Chinese French, Germany, Italian, and Spanish.
Siri in iOS 11 does translation as well.
Follow up answers and questions.
Siri is getting a new voice thanks to deep learning tech.
Siri: More than 375 million devices.
Adios, Venmo.
Apple Pay in iMessage works exactly as it does when using it for payments.
Apple Pay integrated in Messages as an iMessage app.
Apple Pay for person-to-person payments coming in iOS 11.
Apple Pay will be available at more than 50% of retailers in the US.
Optimized device storage thanks to Messages in the cloud. Only the most recent messages are stored on the device.
Messages in iCloud: All conversations automatically synchronized on all devices.
iMessages: redesigned app drawer for easy access to sticker packages.
“It’s a big one.”
Federighi is back for iOS 11.
Turning it up to 11!
“This blows away the other platforms that suffer from horrible fragmentation.”
86% of users are running iOS 10.
“Let’s talk about iOS!”
Pretty impressive. Who needs a Mac Pro.
Entry price for iMac Pro: $4,999. Launches in December.
A comparable system would cost over $7,000.
The iMac Pro can drive up to 44 million pixels.
Built-in 10Gbit Internet.
Up to 128GB ECC memory, up to 4TB of 3GB/s SSD.
A reminder: selling a kidney can normally get you about $10,000, or half of an iMac Pro
Up to 22 Teraflops of single precision compute power.
Graphics: Radeon Vega graphics.
8-core, 10-core and 18-core Xeon processors, a step above the Core iWhatever lines
8-core Xeon CPU, all the way up to 18-core Xeon.
80% increase in cooling capacity.
“The most powerful Mac ever made.”
this is the hardware version of Dark Mode
“The most beautiful iMac we’ve ever made.”
There’s a new iMac Pro in space grey and I want it
all black everything.. dark keyboard
Here’s the “matte black” iMac from that huge Apple leak.
Sneak peek of iMac Pro!
iMac Pro?
THE MACBOOK AIR GOT AN UPDATE
Here come the new MacBook Pros.
E3 is weird this year.
I have to say I like this demo a lot.
This is impressive but at the same time reminds me of Star Wars: Battlefront on the PS2
Stoked to see VR on the Mac, but hoo buddy, this demo.
27-inch iMac gets Radeon Pro 500-series with up to 8GB of VRAM, enough to do some actual VR stuff
All 4K iMacs now have discrete graphics, Radeon GPUs with 4GB of VRAM. That’s a lot of VRAM, in case you were wondering.
USB-C on the iMac, which is well overdue
Nice to see the iMac getting some love.. fusion drive is now standard on all the 27-inch iMacs
Also updates to RAM, up to 64GB on the big iMacs
New screen and Kaby Lake processors for the iMac
It’s hardware time!!
Public beta is coming in late June
High Sierra beta available today
Will we finally get an Apple-branded display with a built-in GPU? Deep breathing intesnifies.
Metal will also support external GPUs for Macs, which excites me greatly.
Metal 2 is on the way.. with brand new APIs that deliver up to 10x better draw call throughput
This is big. APFS is orders of magnitude better, and should make storage more secure and way way faster.
Apple file system is coming to macOS
Your edits from Photoshop also now sync directly to Photos. Sounds cool, but also like it could screw up photographer’s carefully designed storage systems
Some brand new photo editing features in the Photos app as well.. looks like a solid refinement
Facial recognition in the new Photos app has been much improved, Craig F tells us
Autoplay blocking in newest version, which is going to be awesome
Unsurprisingly, Apple says Safari is the world’s fastest browser in Apple-run tests. Imagine our surprise!
We’re going to talk about the updates app-by-app, starting with Safari
macOS High Sierra.. the name is fully baked Craig F tells us
high sierra
Craig F on stage… let the jokes start rolling!
Starting with macOS, but doesn’t rule out some new hardware (!!!!!)
OK, Macs now
They’re flying through tvOS and Apple Watch.. must have a lot of announcements to get through
Developer preview available today, watchOS 4 coming this fall.
That’s with help of other devices.
The Apple Watch UI has progressed quite nicely from the clunky mess we saw in series 1
Continuous glucose monitoring coming to watchOS 4.
“A lot more coming in watchOS 4.”
Apple Watch is getting a flashlight feature!
Beggin for thread.. deep cut on the apple watch demo
That feature will be rolling out to new gym equipment this fall
Interesting… apple watch can not interface with gym equipment… a nice feature for treadmill runners
Two-way data sync with gym equipment.
Advanced tracking for cycling is more than welcome. It’s an area in which Apple Watch is seriously lacking.
You can now add a different workout in a single session to the current one.
“If you like to do more than one workout in a row,” Apple says to dark room full of bloggers
High Intensity Interval Training mode also coming.
New UI for Workout app.
New personalized challenges for every month. No Dorito-eating challenge yet sadly :(
The Activity app is getting personalized to you too in watchOS 4.
However, Toy Story is a different… story.
Some ToyStory integration
The Caleidoscope watchface is pretty cool but I can’t see myself using it.
New watchfaces are afoot
It already sounds like we’re in for some pretty big Siri updates.
The UI for the dynamically updating info is pretty slick
Sounds like Google Now for Apple Watch. But with Siri.
Siri watchface adapts automatically to show you information relevant to you.
First mention of Siri with the Siri watchface. Expect to hear more about Siri today.
watchOS 4 is on the menu today.
Not many details about tvOS. Moving to watchOS.
Jony Ive seen in the crowd. He has apparently escaped the white room of doom.
Bigger deal than it looks for Apple. Amazon Prime Video isn’t available on Chromecast, which should help push the Apple TV more.
Amazon coming to Apple TV.. about time! Coming later this year
Amazon on the Apple TV
6 major announcement coming.
Though 82 is a good age to start coding as well.
There’s an 82 year old developer in the crowd :-o
I wish I started coding when I was six.
There’s a 10-year old developer in the crowd
16 million developers signed up around the world, only half of whom are only registered for the iOS betas
16 million registered developers, 3 million added last year.
Tim Cook: “The best and biggest WWDC ever.”
15 years since Apple has held a WWDC in San Jose
Apple pretty much nailed smartphone addiction.
Alright guys, here we go. “We couldn’t be more excited to be here today…”
As usual, there are about a hundred people still milling about in the event hall, so we’ll wait patiently for them to find their seats before Apple can begin.
Dark mode will probably come when OLED iPhone is ready, I’d bet. To save battery.
Yeah, as leaky as Apple has been, there’s still a ton we don’t know about iOS 11.
I’m all about dark mode, but if Apple adds the ability to put app icons anywhere on the screen in iOS, I’ll die a happy man.
I’ll go with Files and drag-and-drop. :)
given how little we know about iOS 11, hopefully Apple has quite a few surprise announcements in store for us
Before we start, you’ve got one last chance to guess what new features we’re going to see in iOS 11. Drag-and-drop on the iPad? Dark Mode? An option to replace every app icon with Jony Ive’s face?
Only minutes left until we find out.
Live stream is up, and we’re hearing it could run for more than two hours. You’re going to need extra popcorn today.
We’re just moments away from WWDC 2017.
Oh, one more thing: Michelle Obama will join WWDC’s open session on Tuesday.