BGR Staff
June 5th, 2017 at 12:52 PM

Today is the day tens of millions of Apple fans around the world have been waiting for all year long. That’s right, Apple is kicking off its annual developers conference with the WWDC 2017 keynote you’ve all been waiting for. WWDC itself is a great event, if for no other reason than the fact that it helps third-party developers learn how to make better apps — and every iPhone and iPad user out there obviously benefits from that. But the real action for consumers takes place at the very start of the show, when Apple unveils new software and hardware products during its big WWDC keynote presentation.

If you want to watch live streaming video of Apple’s big WWDC 2017 keynote, you can do so right here. In this post, you’ll find constant live updates from the entire BGR team as Apple unveils all of its latest software and hardware products set to hit Apple devices and store shelves over the course of the next few months.

So, what should we expect to see Apple show off on stage in San Jose, California on Monday? The biggest news will undoubtedly be iOS 11, which will usher in an exciting new set of features for iPhone and iPad users around the globe. New versions of macOS, watchOS, and tvOS will be unveiled as well during the WWDC 2017 keynote.

As for hardware, nothing is set in stone but there have been plenty of leaks leading up to today’s big event. Rumor has it we can expect new MacBook Pro models with more modern processors, a redesigned iPad Pro that fits a 10.5-inch display into a device that’s roughly the same size as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and a new Siri Speaker designer to combat leading smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

What else does Apple have in store for us during Monday’s huge WWDC 2017 keynote? Keep an eye on our WWDC 2017 hub for content covering all the announcements Apple makes today. You’ll also find our live blog coverage of WWDC 2017 below, which will include running commentary covering everything that happens today during the keynote. New updates will be displayed automatically, so there’s no need to refresh this page.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:26 PM

Oh, one more thing: Michelle Obama will join WWDC’s open session on Tuesday.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:24 PM

It looks like that was WWDC 2017.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:23 PM

It’ll start shipping this December in US, UK, and Australia. Next year around the world.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:22 PM

Even if it could cost $400 to $700, according to Schiller.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:22 PM

HomePad will cost $349.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:22 PM

Until you say “Hey Siri,” nothing gets sent to Apple. Communication is all incripted.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:20 PM

Siri on the HomePod will practically do what it does on your iPhone or iPad. And that includes controling HomeKit devices.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:19 PM

You can speak to the HomePod while it rocks the house.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:18 PM

6-micorphones around the middle. Hey Siri support included, of course.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:18 PM

That means it works directly with Apple Music, your music library.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:18 PM

Musicologist. That’s an intelligent music-discovering assistant. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:17 PM

Two speakers will automatically work together. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:17 PM

The audio tech seems amazing, at least in this demo. It looks like Apple has given this music experience thing a lot of thought.

Mike Wehner
June 5, 20173:16 PM

The design is… well… very understated. Assume that’s an effort to let it blend into any decor, which is smart, but it’s not exactly an eye-catching device on its own. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:16 PM

Can’t wait to see how much this thing costs. $400?

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:15 PM

The speaker detects the space, and adjust the volume to create a “very spacious sound.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:14 PM

“The biggest brain ever in a speaker,” Schiller says.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:14 PM

Apple A8 powering the HomePod.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:14 PM

7 beam forming tweeter array, precision acoustic horns, 4-inch upward facing woofer.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:13 PM

HomePod: just 7-inch tall, covered in a 3D acoustic mesh.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:13 PM

It’s an uninspiring name, I agree.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:13 PM

We call it… “HomePod.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:13 PM

And it does. Comes in white and black.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:12 PM

The speaker will probably look like a Mac Pro because that’s what the rumors said.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:12 PM

It also needs to be “spatially available” to know how to make music sound great regardless of the room of the house.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:12 PM

The home speaker has to “rock the house.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:11 PM

“Breakthrough home speaker.” That’s what it’s all about.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:11 PM

Sonos and Amazon Echo called out on stage.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:10 PM

Schiller is back to talk some hardware.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:10 PM

Apple wants to reinvent home music.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:10 PM

Nice throwback to Jobs’s “one million songs in your pocket.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:10 PM

“40 million songs in your pocket.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:09 PM

Cook: “One last thing to talk to you about.”

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20173:07 PM

I still don’t think the iPad can replace my laptop, but it’s way, way closer on iOS 11.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:07 PM

Developers get it today.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:07 PM

Reminder that public iOS 11 beta comes at the end of June.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20173:07 PM

I have to say iPad sounds a lot more exciting on iOS 11.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20173:06 PM

The new document scanner is really impressive though.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20173:05 PM

And now we’re spending an extended stretch of the keynote watching a Pencil demo.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20173:01 PM

Files isn’t going to mean a lot to casual users, but it’s going to be huge for pro users who want their iPads to replace or supplement their laptops.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:59 PM

Swipe all the way up from the bottom of the display and a new app switcher will appear. Once again, looks more like a computer interface.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:57 PM

A new iOS app that leaked earlier today: Files.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:56 PM

You can also drag and drop links, images and more from one app to another.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:56 PM

The dock at the bottom can now be filled with apps. It actually kind of looks like macOS now…

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:55 PM

Apple says that iOS 11 is the biggest update ever for the iPad.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:54 PM

You can order the new iPad Pro today, will ship next week.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:54 PM

Apple is killing the 32GB iPad Pro, will now start at 64GB.

Chris Mills
June 5, 20172:47 PM

These will be the fastest tablets ever, etc, which maintains Apple’s status quo at the top of the tablet market. 

Mike Wehner
June 5, 20172:46 PM

120Hz refresh rate on the new iPad Pro is a big deal, especially for art like drawing, as well as gaming. 

Mike Wehner
June 5, 20172:44 PM

Not quite edge-to-edge, but it looks a lot better than the 9.7-inch. 

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:44 PM

20% larger screen with 40% smaller bezels

Chris Mills
June 5, 20172:44 PM

Lots of talk about worldwide compatibility at launch, which definitely feeds into the idea this is designed to sell. 

Chris Mills
June 5, 20172:43 PM

New small iPad Pro. It’s got a 10.5-inch display with tiny bezels, so it’s about the same physical size and weight as the old 9.7-inch iPad Pro. 

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:43 PM

iPad sales have been shrinking non-stop for years now… will be interesting to see if Apple can reverse that trend this year

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:43 PM

10.5-inch iPad lives!

Chris Mills
June 5, 20172:42 PM

Unsurprisingly, we’re talking about the iPad Pro here. 

Chris Mills
June 5, 20172:41 PM

New iPad time!

Mike Wehner
June 5, 20172:41 PM

That was a lot of stuff in the iOS segment. We have two of Tim’s “six things” to go. What could they be? 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:40 PM

Can’t wait to try this myself.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:39 PM

A guy just dived off the table to escape the battleships. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:39 PM

They just put a space game on top of a table.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:38 PM

Wingnut AR is working on an impressive AR game. It looks amazing.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:37 PM

“AR like you’ve never seen it before.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:37 PM

Pokemon Go with ARKit is getting even better.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:36 PM

ARKit: “The largest AR platform in the world,” Federighi says, as it’ll turn millions of iPhones and iPads into AR-ready devices.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:36 PM

Camera, CPU, GPU, motion sensors and iOS 11 will work together to deliver AR.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:35 PM

AR uses all of the sensors of the iPhone to estimate parameters and render objects so they appear to be almost real.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:35 PM

But AR will probably shine on the iPhone 8.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:34 PM

Federighi demos AR on an iPhone 7.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:34 PM

ARKit for developers.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:33 PM

AR coming to iOS 11 — that’s augmented reality.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:33 PM

iPhone 7 is six times faster than Pixel and Galaxy S8 at machine learning.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:33 PM

On-device processing, which ensures data privacy.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:32 PM

Vision API, Natural Language API coming to developers.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:32 PM

Powerful machine learning coming to developers. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:31 PM

Machine learning coming to iOS 11.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:31 PM

Time for core technologies.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:29 PM

There’s going to be a lot of extra content in an app’s page. Which is a bit strange. Do we want to spend more time on an app’s page?

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:28 PM

Monument Valley 2 will be available today in the App Store.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:26 PM

App pages are getting a makeover as well. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:26 PM

In-app purchases will also be featured. And they’ll be available from an app’s page.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:26 PM

A new tab is Games. Finally.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:25 PM

A whole new way to discover apps.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:25 PM

A new “Today” home page.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:25 PM

The App Store is getting a brand new design. The first time in nine years.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:24 PM

That means your app can get approved a lot faster.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:24 PM

Faster app review times is something Schiller wants to single out. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:23 PM

Pokemon Go gets a nod.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:23 PM

$70 billion paid to developers to date, 30% of that in the last year alone.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:22 PM

Over 180 billion apps downloaded to date.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:22 PM

500 million weekly visitors to the App Store.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:22 PM

Phil Schiller is finally in the house.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:22 PM

Spotify was notably absent there. No surprise there.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:22 PM

but actually a smart idea.. should make it more fun (in theory at least)

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:21 PM

Introducing: iTunes Ping 2.0.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:21 PM

I’ve always been curious what crappy music my friends are listening to

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:21 PM

Profiles are coming to Apple Music. This sounds like a social network. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:21 PM

What are friends listening to? Apple Music will show you. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:20 PM

Apple Music has 27 million subscribers right now.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:20 PM

Roger on the spoilers. :)

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:20 PM

AirPlay 2 audio API for “multiroom audio fun.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:20 PM

More than one person can stream music to the same speaker.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:20 PM

Hey, Chris, no spoilers!

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:19 PM

AirPlay 2 also introduced.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:19 PM

Speakers support is coming to HomeKit. Guess that’s for that Siri speaker too.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:18 PM

Homekit is next.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:18 PM

Auto-replies telling people you’re driving are also coming to iOS 11.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:18 PM

If you’re sitting in the back seat, you’ll be able to use the iPhone.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:17 PM

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Doppler effect, will tell iOS that you’re driving.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:17 PM

Lane guidance on Apple Maps should be helpful

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:17 PM

Do Not Disturb While Driving coming to iPhone while connected to CarPlay.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:16 PM

Navigation is getting speed limits and lane guidance.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:16 PM

Apple Pay looks simple enough.. but not the most creative interface

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:16 PM

The same goes for major airports.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:16 PM

Apple Maps is getting detailed maps for malls in various cities. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:15 PM

Siri will help you Apple Pay your friends if it detects that topic in your conversation.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:15 PM

But Apple Pay integration is a pretty cool feature.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:15 PM

Stickers. The least interesting part of iOS 11. To me.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:14 PM

Siri will “see” what you’re doing in Safari and provide relevant results. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:13 PM

The Photo’s new Memories will take full advantage of the height of the display. This sounds like an iPhone 8 teaser to me.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:13 PM

Long exposure effect looks awesome

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:12 PM

Apple is upping its GIF game considerably in iOS 11.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:12 PM

Long exposure effects available in Photos app as well.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:12 PM

Computer vision creates seamless loops. Say hello to new Apple GIFs.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:11 PM

In Live Photos you can capture just the frame you want. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:10 PM

Lock screen merges with the Notification center.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:10 PM

It looks very widget-y

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:10 PM

Even more features are included in Control Center.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:10 PM

Wow, Apple completely revamped Control Center

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:10 PM

Simple switches and sliders, complete with 3D Touch support.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:09 PM

Control Center is getting a major update.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:09 PM

The Photos app also getting updates. Memories getting machine learning support, while Live Photos are getting a trim feature.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:08 PM

Developers will have access to a Depth API.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20172:08 PM

Still more than an hour left and Apple is flying through.. exciting things ahead

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:07 PM

HEVC and HEIF will compress videos and JPEG images.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:07 PM

Less storage for video.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:07 PM

1 trillion photos per year taken with Apple devices.

Mike Wehner
June 5, 20172:07 PM

Siri’s new voice really does sound a lot better than the old one. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:06 PM

The camera is also getting updates. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:06 PM

End-to-end encryption included in Siri’s intelligence.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:06 PM

This sounds similar to what Siri will do on watchOS 4, but a lot bigger.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:06 PM

Siri Intelligence: Siri understands how you use your device, and can predict what you need.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:05 PM

Siri-kit expands the voice capabilities of other apps.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:05 PM

Translation will be in beta though, and it’ll support English, Chinese French, Germany, Italian, and Spanish.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:04 PM

Siri in iOS 11 does translation as well.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:04 PM

Follow up answers and questions.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:04 PM

Siri is getting a new voice thanks to deep learning tech.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:04 PM

Siri: More than 375 million devices.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20172:03 PM

Adios, Venmo.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:03 PM

Apple Pay in iMessage works exactly as it does when using it for payments.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:03 PM

Apple Pay integrated in Messages as an iMessage app.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:02 PM

Apple Pay for person-to-person payments coming in iOS 11.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:02 PM

Apple Pay will be available at more than 50% of retailers in the US.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:02 PM

Optimized device storage thanks to Messages in the cloud. Only the most recent messages are stored on the device.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:01 PM

Messages in iCloud: All conversations automatically synchronized on all devices.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:01 PM

iMessages: redesigned app drawer for easy access to sticker packages.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:00 PM

“It’s a big one.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:00 PM

Federighi is back for iOS 11.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:00 PM

Turning it up to 11!

Chris Smith
June 5, 20172:00 PM

“This blows away the other platforms that suffer from horrible fragmentation.”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:59 PM

86% of users are running iOS 10.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:59 PM

Let’s talk about iOS!”

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:59 PM

Pretty impressive. Who needs a Mac Pro.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:58 PM

Entry price for iMac Pro: $4,999. Launches in December.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:58 PM

A comparable system would cost over $7,000.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:57 PM

The iMac Pro can drive up to 44 million pixels.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:57 PM

Built-in 10Gbit Internet.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:57 PM

Up to 128GB ECC memory, up to 4TB of 3GB/s SSD.

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:56 PM

A reminder: selling a kidney can normally get you about $10,000, or half of an iMac Pro

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:56 PM

Up to 22 Teraflops of single precision compute power.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:55 PM

Graphics: Radeon Vega graphics.

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:55 PM

8-core, 10-core and 18-core Xeon processors, a step above the Core iWhatever lines

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:55 PM

8-core Xeon CPU, all the way up to 18-core Xeon.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:55 PM

80% increase in cooling capacity. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:54 PM

“The most powerful Mac ever made.”

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:54 PM

this is the hardware version of Dark Mode

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:54 PM

“The most beautiful iMac we’ve ever made.”

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:54 PM

There’s a new iMac Pro in space grey and I want it

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:54 PM

all black everything.. dark keyboard

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:54 PM

Here’s the “matte black” iMac from that huge Apple leak. 

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:53 PM

Sneak peek of iMac Pro!

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:53 PM

iMac Pro?

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:52 PM

THE MACBOOK AIR GOT AN UPDATE

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:52 PM

Here come the new MacBook Pros.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20171:50 PM

E3 is weird this year.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:50 PM

I have to say I like this demo a lot. 

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:49 PM

This is impressive but at the same time reminds me of Star Wars: Battlefront on the PS2

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20171:48 PM

Stoked to see VR on the Mac, but hoo buddy, this demo.

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:45 PM

27-inch iMac gets Radeon Pro 500-series with up to 8GB of VRAM, enough to do some actual VR stuff

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:45 PM

All 4K iMacs now have discrete graphics, Radeon GPUs with 4GB of VRAM. That’s a lot of VRAM, in case you were wondering.

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:44 PM

USB-C on the iMac, which is well overdue

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:43 PM

Nice to see the iMac getting some love.. fusion drive is now standard on all the 27-inch iMacs

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:43 PM

Also updates to RAM, up to 64GB on the big iMacs

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:43 PM

New screen and Kaby Lake processors for the iMac

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:42 PM

It’s hardware time!!

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:41 PM

Public beta is coming in late June

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:40 PM

High Sierra beta available today

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:40 PM

Will we finally get an Apple-branded display with a built-in GPU? Deep breathing intesnifies.

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:39 PM

Metal will also support external GPUs for Macs, which excites me greatly.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:38 PM

Metal 2 is on the way.. with brand new APIs that deliver up to 10x better draw call throughput

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:36 PM

This is big. APFS is orders of magnitude better, and should make storage more secure and way way faster.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:35 PM

Apple file system is coming to macOS

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:35 PM

Your edits from Photoshop also now sync directly to Photos. Sounds cool, but also like it could screw up photographer’s carefully designed storage systems

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:34 PM

Some brand new photo editing features in the Photos app as well.. looks like a solid refinement

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:34 PM

Facial recognition in the new Photos app has been much improved, Craig F tells us

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:32 PM

Autoplay blocking in newest version, which is going to be awesome

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:31 PM

Unsurprisingly, Apple says Safari is the world’s fastest browser in Apple-run tests. Imagine our surprise!

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:31 PM

We’re going to talk about the updates app-by-app, starting with Safari

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:30 PM

macOS High Sierra.. the name is fully baked Craig F tells us

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:30 PM

high sierra

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:29 PM

Craig F on stage… let the jokes start rolling!

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:29 PM

Starting with macOS, but doesn’t rule out some new hardware (!!!!!)

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:29 PM

OK, Macs now

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:28 PM

They’re flying through tvOS and Apple Watch.. must have a lot of announcements to get through

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:28 PM

Developer preview available today, watchOS 4 coming this fall.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:28 PM

That’s with help of other devices. 

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:28 PM

The Apple Watch UI has progressed quite nicely from the clunky mess we saw in series 1

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:28 PM

Continuous glucose monitoring coming to watchOS 4. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:27 PM

“A lot more coming in watchOS 4.”

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:27 PM

Apple Watch is getting a flashlight feature!

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:27 PM

Beggin for thread.. deep cut on the apple watch demo

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:23 PM

That feature will be rolling out to new gym equipment this fall

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:23 PM

Interesting… apple watch can not interface with gym equipment… a nice feature for treadmill runners

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:23 PM

Two-way data sync with gym equipment. 

Mike Wehner
June 5, 20171:23 PM

Advanced tracking for cycling is more than welcome. It’s an area in which Apple Watch is seriously lacking. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:23 PM

You can now add a different workout in a single session to the current one.

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:22 PM

“If you like to do more than one workout in a row,” Apple says to dark room full of bloggers

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:22 PM

High Intensity Interval Training mode also coming.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:21 PM

New UI for Workout app. 

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:21 PM

New personalized challenges for every month. No Dorito-eating challenge yet sadly :(

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:21 PM

The Activity app is getting personalized to you too in watchOS 4.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:20 PM

However, Toy Story is a different… story.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:20 PM

Some ToyStory integration

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:20 PM

The Caleidoscope watchface is pretty cool but I can’t see myself using it. 

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:19 PM

New watchfaces are afoot

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:19 PM

It already sounds like we’re in for some pretty big Siri updates. 

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:19 PM

The UI for the dynamically updating info is pretty slick

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:19 PM

Sounds like Google Now for Apple Watch. But with Siri.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:18 PM

Siri watchface adapts automatically to show you information relevant to you.

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:18 PM

First mention of Siri with the Siri watchface. Expect to hear more about Siri today.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:17 PM

watchOS 4 is on the menu today.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:17 PM

Not many details about tvOS. Moving to watchOS.

Mike Wehner
June 5, 20171:17 PM

Jony Ive seen in the crowd. He has apparently escaped the white room of doom. 

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:16 PM

Bigger deal than it looks for Apple. Amazon Prime Video isn’t available on Chromecast, which should help push the Apple TV more.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:16 PM

Amazon coming to Apple TV.. about time! Coming later this year

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:16 PM

Amazon on the Apple TV

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:15 PM

6 major announcement coming.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:14 PM

Though 82 is a good age to start coding as well.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:14 PM

There’s an 82 year old developer in the crowd :-o

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:13 PM

I wish I started coding when I was six.

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:13 PM

There’s a 10-year old developer in the crowd

Chris Mills
June 5, 20171:12 PM

16 million developers signed up around the world, only half of whom are only registered for the iOS betas

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:12 PM

16 million registered developers, 3 million added last year.

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:12 PM

Tim Cook: “The best and biggest WWDC ever.”

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 20171:12 PM

15 years since Apple has held a WWDC in San Jose

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:10 PM

Apple pretty much nailed smartphone addiction. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:08 PM

Alright guys, here we go. “We couldn’t be more excited to be here today…”

Mike Wehner
June 5, 20171:06 PM

As usual, there are about a hundred people still milling about in the event hall, so we’ll wait patiently for them to find their seats before Apple can begin. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:04 PM

Dark mode will probably come when OLED iPhone is ready, I’d bet. To save battery.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 20171:03 PM

Yeah, as leaky as Apple has been, there’s still a ton we don’t know about iOS 11.

Mike Wehner
June 5, 20171:03 PM

I’m all about dark mode, but if Apple adds the ability to put app icons anywhere on the screen in iOS, I’ll die a happy man. 

Chris Smith
June 5, 20171:00 PM

I’ll go with Files and drag-and-drop. :)

Yoni Heisler
June 5, 201712:58 PM

given how little we know about iOS 11, hopefully Apple has quite a few surprise announcements in store for us

Chris Mills
June 5, 201712:57 PM

Before we start, you’ve got one last chance to guess what new features we’re going to see in iOS 11. Drag-and-drop on the iPad? Dark Mode? An option to replace every app icon with Jony Ive’s face? 

Only minutes left until we find out.

Chris Mills
June 5, 201712:53 PM

Live stream is up, and we’re hearing it could run for more than two hours. You’re going to need extra popcorn today.

Jacob Siegal
June 5, 201712:53 PM

We’re just moments away from WWDC 2017.

