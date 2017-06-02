Tim Cook blasts Trump’s withdrawal from Paris climate deal, vows to ‘never waver’

Apple will continue to protect the environment and fight climate change in spite of Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Paris accord. Tim Cook said as much on Thursday in a tweet and company-wide memo after Trump made the withdrawal official.

The United States is now in a select company of countries who do not support the Paris accord. Nicaragua and Syria are the only two countries that did not ratify it. One of them pledged to fight climate change on its own and did not sign the agreement because it’s not punishing countries who do not play by the rules, while the other is still in a state of Civil War.

Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 2, 2017

“Decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement was wrong for our planet,” Cook said in a tweet. “Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver.”

He then followed up with an email to Apple employees in which he explained that he tried to convince Trump on Tuesday to keep the US in the agreement, “but it wasn’t enough.”

Cook also said in the email that Apple will not stop fighting climate change regardless of Trump’s decision.

“Climate change is real, and we all share a responsibility to fight it,” Cook wrote. “I want to reassure you that today’s developments will have no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect the environment. We power nearly all of our operations with renewable energy, which we believe is an example of something that’s good for our planet and makes good business sense as well.”

Apple is hardly the only tech company strongly opposing Trump on this particular matter. Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce and Tesla are just a few of them.

Cook’s full memo follows below, as obtained by BuzzFeed.