Someone dropped a Nintendo Switch console from 1,000 feet

You might not even find a Switch in a shop near you while some people have the audacity to do unspeakable things to the most popular gaming console in town right now. Someone went ahead and dropped the Switch from 1,000 feet, and there’s a video of all that action.

YouTube channel UnlockRiver.com attached the console to a drone, lifted it to 1,000 feet, and then dropped it. And it captured everything on video.

That’s the kind of real life Switch use you probably won’t have to deal with, but the purpose of this video is to see how durable the device is.

Surprisingly, the Switch survives the entire experience almost unscathed. A Joy-Con does fall off, but the screen did not break, and the console still turns on after this gut-wrenching experience.

The good news here is that it’s probably more than safe to drop the Switch console while using it out and about, or even in your home. It’s likely that it’ll survive most drops, although the controllers might get hurt in the process, as they may act as shock absorbers.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t handle it with care. After all, there’s no guarantee that a drop from a smaller height won’t damage the console. And you wouldn’t want to worry about repairs or replacements as long as Nintendo keeps having trouble meeting demand.

Watch the entire Switch drop video below.