10 best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in June

All things considered, May might have been the best month for Netflix originals in the history of the streaming service. We got new seasons of shows like House of Cards, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Master of None, we got stand-up specials from Norm Macdonald and Sarah Silverman and we got a movie starring Brad Pitt. Can Netflix possibly hope to match or exceed that lineup in June?

The answer is no, of course, but there’s still plenty of great content coming this month.

Below, we’ve rounded up ten of the best additions to the Netflix streaming service in the month of June. There are some classic movies (The Sixth Sense, Young Frankenstein), original series (Orange is the New Black, GLOW) and an anime that everyone compares favorably to Harry Potter. It’s quite an eclectic collection, but it should definitely tide you over for the next 30 days:

Arrow: Season 5 (June 1st)

Full Metal Jacket (June 1st)

The Sixth Sense (June 1st)

The Queen (June 1st)

Young Frankenstein (June 1st)

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 (June 9th)

Moana (June 20th)

GLOW: Season 1 (June 23rd)

Okja (June 28th)

Little Witch Academia: Season 1 (June 30th)

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. We also have the full list of everything being removed from Netflix in June, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.