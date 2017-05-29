Pick up a new 9.7-inch iPad Pro for $150 off at B&H today only

Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pro models in the coming weeks at WWDC, but if you don’t mind being a generation behind, you can pick up an LTE version of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with 32GB of storage for just $579 at B&H today only (h/t 9to5Toys). That’s $150 off the standard retail price of $729.

Although it can’t replace your laptop in the way that a Surface tablet can, the iPad Pro received extremely positive reviews from critics back when it launched in 2016. It’s the fastest iPad on the market and one of the slickest pieces of hardware Apple has released in the past several years. If you’re in the market for a tablet and prefer iOS to Android or Windows, you really can’t go wrong with the iPad Pro.

“Apple returns to the classic iPad form factor with the gold 9.7″ iPad Pro,” reads the description on B&H. “The display features a 2048 x 1536 resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi). Using a DCI-P3 color space, the iPad Pro display provides a wider color gamut than standard sRGB displays. And with more available colors, the images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail.”

“The Retina Display delivers greater contrast, more uniform brightness, and improved energy efficiency through photo alignment technology, an oxide TFT panel, display lamination, an anti-reflective coating, and a variable refresh rate. The iPad Pro also features True Tone display, which uses advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to dynamically adjust white balance and brightness.”

B&H only has a limited supply at this price, so be sure to act fast if you want an iPad Pro.